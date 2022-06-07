If you're looking for jobs in an innovative and fast-growing field with immense opportunities that are considered the highest-paid in the tech field, then crypto and blockchain sectors are the industries you should be focusing on.

With the shift towards everything digital and remote due to COVID, the number of bitcoin and blockchain lucrative positions has been on the rise.

Furthermore, the job market landscape in these sectors is generating a lot of buzz right now, because many businesses are having difficulty filling the positions with the “crypto-native” employee with the right expertise.

According to LinkedIn, the number of people hired for employment-related to Bitcoin or blockchain technology has increased by 73%.

In addition, according to a global poll of digital employees done by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and The Network- a global alliance of recruitment websites, 66% of MENA talent is eager to work for remote companies that do not have a physical presence in their nation.

If you want to academically qualify for a job in the crypto sphere, we've compiled a list of the top 10 finest universities to study this exciting new topic that aims at changing the world as we know it.

And if you already have what it takes to work in such a fast-growing field, you’re in luck!

Here are the top 10 most in-demand crypto jobs in 2022 if you're interested in diving into the crypto world.

10 Most in-Demand Crypto Jobs in 2022

Blockchain Engineers

Blockchain engineers are the most in-demand job.

They are usually in charge of creating and implementing various digital solutions for businesses based on their requirements.

Besides advanced knowledge and programming skills in Java, Solidity, C#, APL, Python, and other programming languages, you’re required to engage with different blockchain technologies.

You have to be able to create new blockchain applications to meet the needs of a company. As a result, you'll have to rely on current platforms like Hyperledger and Ethereum.

According to cryptocurrencyjobs.com, a blockchain engineer may expect to earn $119,000 per year.

Blockchain Developer

If you know how to crack the nuts and bolts of blockchain technology, this might be the job for you.

Blockchain developers are responsible for building infrastructure, laying out security standards, writing code, blockchain design and operation, data structure, web development, and cryptography. So proficiency in programming and knowledge of many languages is usually required as well in this high-ranking position.

Blockchain developers earn an average of $136,000 per year, according to cryptocurrencyjobs.com.

UI/UX Designer

This job doesn't require optimal knowledge in blockchain or crypto like the first 2 jobs. However, since it focuses on keeping the clients engaged, you'll need some sort of a crypto/blockchain background.

Blockchain UX designers are in charge of creating a distinctive and user-friendly interface as they must ensure that it is exciting and straightforward to use and that it captures the attention of the users.

If you want to work as a blockchain UX designer, you must be innovative and possess exceptional skills.

A blockchain UX designer earns $107,500 per year, according to cryptocurrencyjobs.com.

Blockchain, Crypto Attorney, or Legal Consultant

Among the top most paying and in-demand jobs in blockchain, today is blockchain and crypto attorney.

As a novel developing technology, it's vital for crypto and blockchain businesses to understand and work with the legal jurisdictions associated with it. This legal consultant or attorney can work with the government or regulators to advise firms on how to adhere to the laws and comply with any legal concerns including AML and terror financing etc.

A blockchain legal consultant's annual pay might range from $100k to $190k, according to Maryville University.

Risk Analyst

To kick-start a blockchain career as a risk analyst, you have to have the knowledge and experience in assessing the crypto project.

Also, a risk analyst should be able to recognize possible hazards and propose effective countermeasures beforehand.

According to ziprecruiter.com, a risk analyst can expect to earn $111,514 per year on average.

Content Writers

In the world of cryptocurrency jobs, content writing has become super important to promote as they play a big role in promoting new crypto products and services.

Persuasive and informative should their writing be, providing readers and users with valuable crypto and blockchain information that breaks down complex technical topics as well as vital info about their firm's services and products or features.

According to cryptojobslist.com, crypto content writers make yearly $77,319.

Data Analyst

In order for crypto firms to bank the millions of people unbanked, Data Analysts work across the firm to spot trends and make strategic and crucial data-oriented decisions that affect a large and rapidly growing user base.

In addition, data analysts work on business intelligence and customer analytics, driving deep understanding and improvements across products and business processes.

Their role primarily involves data mining and then analyzing and visualizing data across multiple sources to identify interesting patterns and trends to support decision-making.

Data analysts earn $68,000 yearly, ziprecruiter.com.

Community Manager

Having experience in the blockchain space is preferred in this position, as the community manager act as the middleman between crypto developers and their clients.

Being a job that has a customer service element, a crypto community manager overlooks a digital currency company's engagement strategy and communication through online social media communities.

They must be meme-natives and capable of setting up and growing a welcoming environment for crypto users and building relationships with them.

Other than keeping a fun atmosphere that is both creative and healthful, community managers must develop meaningful debates across all major platforms. In addition, monitoring public opinion and changing policies to fulfill strategic objectives.

According to cryptocurrencyjobs.com, community manager earns $61,000 per year.

Account Executive

Account executives are the backbone of any crypto and blockchain company.

Being a part of the sales team, an Account Executive is responsible for a number of clients and is in charge of a specific budget, and must reach a monthly target.

They have to be able to communicate clearly, persuade others about the importance of the product, and collaborate with other members. Also, they’re responsible for securing new business for their organization.

Account executives earn $164,322 per year, according to indeed.

Trade Support Manager

In this position, a financial and customer service background is required, especially in the trading environment.

A trade support manager supports customers with the proper investment strategy. Under the finance or accounting department, the trade support manager oversights, control, and assist corporate portfolio managers and clients in identifying and monitoring the financial market.

Also, ensuring accuracy falls within their responsibility as they serve as the first point of escalation relating to any items with the team.

Trade support managers usually earn about $106,698 per year, according to glassdoor.com.