"100 Percent Kuwaiti" Push Continues as Airport Taxis License Chime In

According to the circular, the applicant must be a Kuwaiti citizen. He must have a general driving license.

Assistant Undersecretary for Traffic Affairs at Ministry of Interior Major General Jamal Al-Sayegh has issued a circular concerning the allocation of licenses only to Kuwaiti citizens for driving taxis at Kuwait International Airport, reports Al-Shahed daily.

