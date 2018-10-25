"100 Percent Kuwaiti" Push Continues as Airport Taxis License Chime In
Assistant Undersecretary for Traffic Affairs at Ministry of Interior Major General Jamal Al-Sayegh has issued a circular concerning the allocation of licenses only to Kuwaiti citizens for driving taxis at Kuwait International Airport, reports Al-Shahed daily.
According to the circular, the applicant must be a Kuwaiti citizen. He must have a general driving license. He should be of good character without any criminal records.
