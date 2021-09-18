12 Facts You Didn’t Know About Jada Pinkett Smith

Most of us know all about the Smith family and their success in the entertainment industry. But today we do not want to talk about the whole family, because we’ve got our eyes on the birthday girl, Jada Pinkett Smith!



This piece is all about celebrating Jada Pinkett Smith and her outstanding achievements. So here are 12 facts you probably didn’t know about the entertainment and business mogul:

1. If you think being an actress is all there is on Jada’s resume then you are wrong. In 2002, she also formed and was the lead singer of Wicked Wisdom, a rock metal band.

#WickedWisdom had so much fun yesterday we are going to keep it going:) pic.twitter.com/2AObqS8Gbw — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) August 25, 2013

2. In 2004, Jade wrote and published “Girls Hold Up The World”, a children’s book honoring her daughter, Willow.

Reminder that Jada wrote a book for Willow called Girls Hold Up The World http://t.co/soSPhcdqAl pic.twitter.com/GBhxsl3pgw — Naomi Zeichner (@nomizeichner) October 24, 2014

3. Jada is not your typical celebrity, because she did not only star in TV drama series, Hawthorne, but she was also an executive producer of the show through her production company, 100% Women.

4. She did not only star and produce Hawthorne, because in 2010, she was able to land herself an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress for her role in the drama show.

5. The entertainment icon has done a lot to help the less fortunate in Africa. In 2010, Jada and Will partnered with CharityWater.org to raise money for people there to have access to clean water. In 2012, the couple also raised more than $700,000 to help bring clean water to Ethiopia. Not only that but through their joint charity work in Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation (WJSFF), they aspire to continue making an impact.

6. Anti-human trafficking startup, Bipper, was able to win over Jada Pinkett Smith as an investor in 2013. As the strong and empowering women she is, Jada Pinkett Smith saw anti-human trafficking startup, Bipper, as a great investment opportunity to do good and help protect families.

Bipper was her first technology investment and she saw that it can solve a real life problem and protect family, said Jada.

7. Jada’s fight against human trafficking was also shown during her production role in The CNN Freedom Project documentary, “Children For Sale”. The documentary aims to shed light on the horrific web of human trafficking and how we can help.



Thank you @CNN and @jadapsmith for airing this #endsextrafficking special report. This is real and it is vital young women know that. — Marlisa Goldsmith (@MarlisaTV) July 22, 2015

8. She stands up for what she believes in! In 2016, Jada spoke up about the fact that all Oscar nominees were white and turned to social media to give a piece of her mind. #OscarsSoWhite

At the Oscars...people of color are always welcomed to give out awards...even entertain, (pt. 1) — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) January 16, 2016

9. Alongside her daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, the women started Red Table Talk, a talk show that tackles topics from the perspective of three different generations. First launched in 2018, the show became a hit and was nominated for an Emmy just a year later. And even though it did not win back then, all you have to do is fast forward to 2020 and 2021, and you’ll see that the show landed not one but multiple Emmy awards!

10. In 2019, Jada and husband, Will Smith, launched Westbrook Inc., a media company that encompasses all the experience and work of the Smith family under one roof. The media venture aims to empower artists to tell their stories and connect with the world.

when the dream team unites...🌏✨ https://t.co/5b057LEFFf — Westbrook (@WestbrookInc) August 18, 2021

11. With Jada’s great achievements over the past years, it is no surprise that she has now started a new business venture. Jada co-founded Hey Humans, a sustainable personal care line that is only available at target, and guess what? Everything is sold for less than $6!

12. As an advocate for people of color and women, Jada Pinkett Smith will be the executive producer of a 2-season docu-series that will be aired on Netflix. The series will shed light on iconic African Queens.

Jada Pinkett Smith will executive produce a doc series about history’s most iconic African queens.



Season 1 will cover Cleopatra — one of history's most powerful yet misunderstood women. Season 2 will cover Njinga, the fearless 17th century warrior queen of Matamba and Ndongo. pic.twitter.com/TYVId5hfAA — Netflix (@netflix) August 26, 2021

Happy birthday Jada! From one woman to another, I can say that you are a true inspiration.