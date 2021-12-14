$300,000 Bored Ape NFT Sold for $3,000 Because of a Typo

  1. Home
Published December 14th, 2021 - 08:37 GMT
(Opensea)

An NFT owner made a typo that cost him hundreds of thousands of dollars this weekend! He accidentally sold a Bored Ape NFT for $3,000 instead of $300,000 — all because of a misplaced decimal point.

Bored Ape NFT
Source: Twitter

As reported by CNET, the NFT’s owner Max (or maxnaut on digital marketplace OpenSea) listed the NFT for sale on Saturday. Max, who labels himself as a “solo-traveller, bored ape, marketing agency owner & NFT investor,” wanted to price the NFT at 75 ether (around $300,000) but accidentally typed 0.75 ether instead (roughly $3,000). Before he could correct it, it had already been scooped up by a bot programmed to find and buy undervalued listings. 

"I instantly saw the error as my finger clicked the mouse but… it was instantly sniped before I could click 'Cancel' - and just like that, $250,000 was gone," Max told CNET

In conventional banking transactions, similar errors can be reversed easily if the bank facilitating them is told about the mistake quickly. Unfortunately, that's not the case in the unregulated crypto-trading market. Thus, there's no way for Max get his cash back.

