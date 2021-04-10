3D Printing Technology: A Hidden Solution to Global Issues

The world is already witnessing technological revolutions when it comes to 3D printing technology. The applications of 3D printing are exceeding technological barriers that were previously thought to be impossible. From fashion to medicine, 3D printing is transforming the way our world works. Not only that, but 3D printing technology is one of these technologies that does not belong to a specific age or time, so it does not come as a surprise that it is continuously growing in popularity and penetrating more markets and industries.

Let us delve deeper into the issues that 3D printing, both a popular and transformative technology, can solve.

Printing better healthcare

The application of 3D printing in the healthcare sector is somehow bridging the gap between fiction and reality. What was thought to be nearly impossible is now becoming real. One of its most common uses is to print prosthetic limbs as well as patient-specific replicas of bones and organs. Using 3D printing to replicate organs and limbs could help in saving many lives in a faster and more efficient way. Furthermore, it is also used to develop personalized medicine with lower resources and cost. This way, healthcare can be more accessible to people who cannot afford to pay for traditional medicine and healthcare. One prominent example is the announcement of Dubai Health Authority (DHA) that they aim to start using 3D printing to produce artificial limbs for less than 400 AED by 2025. And with lower cost comes lower prices.

Furthermore, 3D printing proved to be a great asset against the pandemic. Eon Dental, a Jordan-based that prints 3D dental aligners, collaborated with the Royal Scientific Society of Jordan to combat the virus by using 3D printing to print face masks and ventilator parts.

Printing homes for everyone

3D printing is helping shape our world in more ways than just one. Dubai, for instance, aims to use 3D printing to build 25% of its new buildings by 2030. With this comes the great potential for energy saving and cost reduction.

While many companies and businesses might be using 3D printing to build buildings, others are making use of the tool to build houses for the homeless. ICON is the technology construction company that partnered with a local village in Texas to build homes for the homeless. ICON also says their houses are even cheaper than conventional housing. So does that mean 3D printing might help ease the lives of the billions of people around the globe? 3D printing technology has great potential to do so but it will require proactive measures from businesses and governments in order to make it a reality.

Printing the potential to end hunger

One of the biggest crises that the world continues to face every year is worldwide hunger. And 3D printing has the power to potentially ease that crisis and provide protein rich food for those in need at a lower cost. It is also reported that by using 3D printing we can ensure ingredient availability for a growing global population. And it is quite imperative that we meet the demand of the consumers, especially in a time when the world is facing unprecedented challenges.

Printing environmental impact

3D printing does not only benefit businesses and humans, but it also has a significant impact on the environment. This technology paves the way to not only reduce waste but also recycle products. With 3D printing also comes the fact that you can build whatever you want wherever you want, which means less emission that might result from transportation. Furthermore, researchers also turned to 3D printing to prevent the extinction of coral reefs, in which they printed corals and observed how the fish reacted to the artificial model in contrast to the natural coral. It was reported that the fish did not show any preference and thus this could be a great way to preserve endangered reefs and the animals living there. In a nutshell, 3D printing might be the way to go for a greener and better environment.

When it comes to 3D printing, our imagination is limitless. So stretch out your imagination because the impossible is now coming to life!