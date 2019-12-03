4 Tips to Help You Overcome the Challenges of Working Abroad

Whether you have been deployed by your company or decided to move out and start a new life in a foreign county, working abroad can be quite challenging.

On one hand, you have to deal with an entirely new culture, which might be a completely different environment than the one you have been used to.

On the other hand, you also need to get used to the laws and regulations of that country, to ensure you don’t end up breaking a law you didn’t even know existed. While working abroad is a complex experience with no exact recipe for guaranteed success, the tips below will help ease the transition and give you some peace of mind.

Understand the country’s culture

The number one thing you need to do is make sure you are at least remotely familiar with the culture of the country you plan to move to. Understanding their history, culture, as well as the political and social background is extremely important if you want to make your transition easier.

A lot of the reasons why people do certain things or react in certain ways have to do with the customs of their country. Italians, for example, are loud and very friendly, while French people are more reserved and may come off as snobs, but for them, such behavior is completely normal. Watch movies, read the news and, if possible, talk to some natives before the big move.

Get informed about legal conditions

When being transferred to an office in a foreign country, your company will usually take care of all the legal paperwork, but if you plan to do this on your own, make sure you understand the visa conditions and work requirements.

Some countries require you to find a job before issuing a visa, while others allow you to search for a job after arrival. Each country has its own set of laws, some more peculiar than others, so make sure you read and understand them before you move. All in all, prepare for loads of paperwork.

Don’t forget about money management

Getting used to a new currency can be extremely difficult and may require you to take your calculator out every time you read the prices, but in time, you will get used to it. The sooner you start thinking prices in the local currency, the easier it will be to manage your money.

In the beginning, especially if you are young, you may need a little help from your family back at home, so money transfer services will be your best friend. Sending money abroad with MoneyTransfers.com or other similar platforms is simple and can sometimes be lifesaving.

Soften the language barrier

Never, but absolutely never move to a foreign country without knowing at least the basics of carrying on a proper conversation.

The language barrier is amongst the most common reasons why people struggle fitting in when moving to a new country. Slang and accents can be hard to understand, but if you have at least a bit of knowledge about the language, you’ll see that differences will start to settle faster than you think.