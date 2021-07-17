4 UAE-Based Brands Offer You Same-Day Cake Delivery!

When it comes to desserts and the assortment of colors they arrive in, there certainly is no shortage. And so without further ado, we present to you a list of UAE-based brands that offer same-day cake delivery services to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, farewells, promotions and various other occasions with worthy desserts!

The Perfect Gift is a leading online cake and gift store in the UAE that offers flexible delivery services. Make your loved ones feel special with genuine products and edibles provided by The Perfect Gift. It operates through online and offline stores across the Emirates and offers handcrafted pastries from the best confectioneries. You can scroll through a wide range of anniversary and birthday cakes at The Perfect Gift, starting from AED 250 to AED 950, along with flowers and other presents too.

Fresh and delicious cakes with value for money is what Ferns N Petals is known for. Amaze your friends and family with unique and flavourful designer cakes and delectable sweets from this website. Started in 2015, Ferns N Petals has evolved remarkably in cake delivery in just six years. Cakes at FNP are fresh and can be ordered the same day with doorstep delivery services. Choose from an assortment of cakes for Christmas, birthdays, anniversaries, Eid, farewells, graduations and various other events, starting from AED 59 to AED 999. You can also get flowers and other gifts in the UAE to add an exciting surprise to your sweet gift through Ferns N Petals’ online and offline stores.

If you’re looking for beautiful designer cakes for your parents, relatives, siblings, friends or partner, then Giftbag is another great website that will help you choose one. Giftbag is a home-grown brand that offers a drool-worthy variety of cakes for all types of occasions. Cakes at Giftbag are cool and trendy, majorly focusing on occasion-specific designs. You can get fresh cakes in delicious flavors from the online store. The cake range starts from AED 65 to AED 625, and you can also get cakes on the same day with Giftbag.

‘A cake represents a person’s character and personality’ – That’s what the pastry chefs and dessert experts at Mange Tout firmly believe. Cakes at Mange Tout primarily focus on depicting richness through smooth designs to convey wishes soulfully. Explore tasty and classic cakes in flavorful toppings, along with flowers and gift hampers on the online collection. Choose from a range of cakes starting from AED 72 to AED 315 with same-day delivery!