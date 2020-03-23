5 Apps to Hang out ' Virtually' while Practicing Social Distancing

The world is changing around us, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and we’re not sure for how long or to what extent will it change. Our lifestyles are drastically changed as universities and schools are shut down, businesses shift to work from home, and all the events and flights have been canceled.

Moreover, people are strictly encouraged to stay home and not gather in any way, to avoid the spread of the virus. Therefore, we’ve compiled for you some of the most essential applications that can help you stay entertained, keep in touch with your family and friends, and facilitate your work from home.

Netflix Party

Via Google Chrome

Remember the good old days with movie nights with the loved ones? Well, this could be the closest that it gets to it during the Quarantine. Netflix Party is a chrome extension that helps you watch Netflix with friends remotely. It synchronizes the video playback and adds group chat.

House Party

Via House Party

Houseparty is a social networking platform that enables group video chatting through mobile and desktop apps. Users receive a notification when friends are online and available to group video chat. You can play online games with friends on the app to stay entertained.

Zoom

Via Zoom

Zoom Video Communications is one of the most useful platforms for businesses that shifted to work from home. The application provides remote conferencing services that combines video conferencing, online meetings, chat, and mobile collaboration.

Apple Podcast

Via PNG Item

Or you can use Anghami, Google Podcast, Soundcloud, or any other podcast provider. Podcasts are a great way to stay entertained during the endless hours one is stuck at home, and they have a lot of podcasts that will help you stay informed and follow the updates of the pandemic.

Tiktok

Via Tiktok

Although a lot of us never thought we’ll ever download Tiktok, however, once you download it, it’s very entertaining and addictive. You can spend a lot of time watching fun and real videoes or create your videoes and challenges with your friends on one of the biggest video-sharing social networking services.

This article has been amended from its original source.