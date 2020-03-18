Connect Your Team Members and Get the Job Done: These Applications Will Help

For years now, companies have been introducing online tools to help facilitate daily tasks carried out by their team members across the world. You're probably familiar with Skype and Google Hangouts, but these are just the tip of an iceberg of innovative tools that are designed to help people do their jobs remotely as if in the office.

With millions of people forced to stay at home during this unprecedented time, it's wise to consider digitalizing as many work tasks as possible so people can continue to do their business efficiently no matter where they are.

1. Blue Jeans

With this video conferencing service, team members can hold meetings with high audio and video quality, as if in the office. Regardless of group size, people can log in from anywhere to take part in discussions and brainstorm new ideas.

2. Loom

This is another option for video conferencing that encourages users to go for the video option instead of typing an email. It also allows for screen sharing to give users the chance to conduct presentations as they would in a normal setting.

3. Slack

Slack is an instant messaging platform used by many teams already to make communication much easier. Users can either directly message each other or share their thoughts through channels created for each task the team is responsible for.

4. Trello

Business isn't only about communication. Time management and organization of tasks are crucial elements to the success of both individuals and teams. Trello is the tool for that.

Employees using Trello can create work plans, to-do lists, calendars. They can also build projects and stay in touch with everyone else in the company.

5. Microsoft Teams

This recently introduced free Microsoft service acts as a hub for team collaboration that integrates people, content, and tools any team needs to be more engaged and effective.