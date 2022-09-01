It used to be that finding anything to watch on TV was as simple as turning on the TV, flipping through a few hundred channels, and stopping when you found something worth watching.

When fed-up television consumers felt driven by more unpopular shows to dump their oppressive-yet-familiar set-top box and go out into the scant wilderness of streaming media a little more than a decade ago, the options were fairly cheap and relatively limited.

With the inflation we're living in in 2022, the price must be a top priority when selecting the best live TV streaming service for many people. Read more and you'll have many hours of entertainment to view as the day comes to a close with out list!

5 Best Movie Streaming Services for 2022

Netflix

Netflix Basic $9.99/mo

Netflix Standard $15.49/mo

Netflix Premium $19.99/mo.

The best way to start this list is by mentioning the most popular online streaming service, Netflix. Started by shipping DVDs to people around the world, Netflix is now unrivaled when it comes to new releases of original movies. The service's appeal is boosted by the top plan's support for high-end streaming specifications.

It's still the greatest option for streaming entertainment overall, despite stiff competition from rivals like HBO Max and Disney Plus. In addition to a large selection of well-known network programming, Netflix has more original series, movies, documentaries, and specials than any of its several rivals.

Hulu

Hulu $8/mo

Hulu (no ads) $12.99/mo

Given its wide range of streaming alternatives, Hulu is one of the greatest all-in-one choices for cord-cutters. Hulu provides a robust live TV option in addition to a large variety of movies and historic TV episodes (more than 70 channels of news, sports, and entertainment programming). Hulu is among the most intriguing choices on this list, and its distinctiveness ensures that it ranks among the top streaming services. The quality-to-quantity ratio is greater even though it doesn't produce as many fresh originals as, say, Netflix.

Amazon Prime Video

$9/mo

Amazon Prime Video offers a plethora of ad-free, high-quality original series and movies, as well as an outstanding back library of old favorites (and B-movies you've never heard of). In comparison, Amazon Prime Video has the largest title catalog, while Netflix has the most popular original programs. And, in addition to a no-ads option, Hulu offers an excellent cable-alternative offering in Hulu + Live TV.

HBO Max

$9.99/mo with ads

HBO Max offers more than HBO ever did. Both HBO and HBO Max provide full seasons of Sopranos, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Veep in addition to contemporary series like Euphoria. HBO Max, however, offers a lot more at $14.99 per month (or $9.99 with advertisements and no major Warner movies), making it a strong Netflix rival.

Disney+

$11/mo

No list of best streaming services is complete without this one. Why wouldn't Disney Plus be the market leader in this niche? Disney owns an incredibly large number of assets, including The Simpsons, Star Wars, Marvel, and Disney's own animation universe (all 30 seasons, and counting). But starting in December 2022, Disney Plus will cost $11, while a new $8 ad-free option will be available for individuals who prefer to keep their existing subscription pricing.