Facebook, now known at Meta, has not only revolutionized the social media industry, but the technology sphere as well.

The tech giant's journey started in 2004 when Mark Zuckerberg decided to establish Facebook, which was back then the new "myspace". Since then, the social media site has been the industry leader.

Today, Facebook is just a small part of Meta's kingdom whose market cap stands at 432.99 billion. And while it's common knowledge that the tech conglomerate owns Instagram (acquired in 2012 for $1 billion), WhatsApp (acquired in 2014 for $19 billion), and Oculus VR (acquired in 2014 for $2 billion), many are unaware of the fact that Meta owns over 90 companies!

Here Are 5 Companies Owned by Meta that You Didn't Know About

Drop.io

Drop.io was a file-sharing website. It let users instantly create "drops" that could include any form of file and could be accessible by the internet, e-mail, phone, fax, and widgets. Drop.io was selected as one of Time magazine's 50 Best Websites of 2009, as well as one of the CNET Webware 100.

On October 29, 2010, the company announced that it had been acquired by Meta (Facebook, Inc. back then) for $10 million, and as a result the service will be discontinued. The site has been inactive since December 15, 2010; and the blog has been inactive since November 2011.

Onavo

In October 2013, the growing tech giant acquired the Israeli mobile web analytics business, Onavo, for an undisclosed amount.

Meta, which was Facebook back then, used Onavo's analytics platform mainly to monitor competitors. And what a lot of people don't know is that this influenced the company to make several business decisions, including its acquisition of the instant messaging app, WhatsApp.

Beluga

In 2010, Beluga was established as a mobile app and a web service that provide immediate group messaging and content sharing.

A year later, Meta (Facebook back then) paid an undisclosed price for Beluga during the startup's funding process. It acquired the startup which eventually became the social media company's hugely popular Messenger platform.

ConnectU

ConnectU (formerly known as HarvardConnection) was a social networking website developed in December 2002 by Harvard students Cameron Winklevoss, Tyler Winklevoss, and Divya Narendra.

It was launched on May 21, 2004 where users could add people as friends, communicate with them, and update their personal profiles to alert their friends about themselves.

Users were assigned to networks depending on the domain name linked with the email address they used when signing up.

According to reports, Facebook Inc. paid $65 million to buy the platform in 2008, settling a lawsuit filed against it by the founders of ConnectU Inc. The suit claimed that Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg stole their business ideas while being Harvard University student.

FriendFeed

FriendFeed was a real-time feed aggregator that aggregated updates from social media and social networking sites, social bookmarking websites, blogs and microblogging updates, and any sort of RSS/Atom feed. Bret Taylor, Jim Norris, Paul Buchheit, and Sanjeev Singh founded it in 2007.

In 2009, Meta paid approximately $15 million in cash to buy the platform, with the remainder in Facebook stock that vests over several years and is worth approximately $32.5 million based on an investor's recent $6.5 billion common valuation of the company.

The service was shut down on April 10, 2015.