5 Industries That Will Not Make it to 2030

The world is already witnessing an increased sense of uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its variants, and the advancements in technologies is fueling this uncertainty even further. However, the good thing is innovation in technology can also help us foreshadow what the future has in store for businesses across the globe.

Automation and digitization are changing the way we do work, and therefore with that comes the question of whether some industries are at risk of extinction or not. Industries that are still following the same traditional way of doing work are most at risk.

Here are 5 which will probably not make it to 2030:

1. Telemarketing

New technologies have revolutionized the way marketing is done, therefore it does not come as a surprise to see telemarketing among the top 5 jobs that might disappear by 2030. Most companies no longer set around waiting for a sales call, but instead they are turning to online services to find services and products. Whether it is through utilizing social media or websites to share your services or by using marketing tools such as CRM, using technology to reach clients is the way to go! Not only is telemarketing no longer convenient, but it can sometimes be annoying and disruptive.

2. Staffed Retail

With so many people opting for online shopping more now than ever before, shopping is definitely among the industries that are changing. We can see companies beginning to use self-checkouts to cut down costs and automate repetitive tasks. For instance, Amazon’s cashier-less store technology aims to reduce labor cost and cut down on any human interaction that has no added value to the shopping experience.

3. Physical Banks

Staffed banks are also among the industries that will be impacted significantly because of technology. Nowadays, most people prefer using bank applications for all their financial services without having to pay banks a visit. While banks will not expire themselves, physical branches will surely face many changes with technologies used to replace employees performing repetitive tasks.

4. Traveling Agencies

There was once a time when we all needed travel agencies to arrange our vacations, but this is no longer the case! With websites like Booking.com, Expedia, Airbnb and many others, you can become your own travel agent and arrange a holiday in an easier and more personalized manner. Therefore, travel agencies who do not have a strong online presence will suffer and potentially disappear if they do not put in the effort to become more involved in offering online services.

5. Fast Food Cooks

With fast food chains wanting to cut down and speed up processes, fast food cooks might be at risk of being replaced. Companies are moving in the direction of making cooking a more computerized and automated experience. This might particularly push fast food cooks out of jobs due to the fact that most tasks involved in fast food preparation are redundant and can be replaced by automation.

Living in uncertain times brings with it great uncertainty about the future. However, it is imperative to shed light on the fact that advancements in technologies will also introduce new job opportunities and markets that were not there before. The idea is to be aware of how technology is changing the world and make sure that you continue to be part of this change.