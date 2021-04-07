500 Newcomers to Forbes' Billionaires List Amid Pandemic

Forbes' annual World's Billionaires List grew to a record 2,755 people in 2021, adding $5 trillion in worth despite the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The business magazine released its 35th annual list Tuesday, which saw an increase of 660 of people, including 493 newcomers. Collectively, the 2,755 people on the list represent $13.1 trillion in wealth, up from $8 trillion in 2020.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos maintained his hold at the top of the list for the fourth year in a row. He's worth $177 billion, up from $113 billion in 2020.

Tesla and SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk shot to the No. 2 spot in 2021, up from No. 31 in 2020, increasing his net worth more than six-fold to $151 billion. He briefly held the position as world's richest person in January after Tesla shares skyrocketed by nearly 750% in 2020.

Rounding out the Top 10 were French entrepreneur Bernard Arnault and his family ($150 billion); Microsoft CEO Bill Gates ($124 billion); Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg ($97 billion); Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett ($96 billion); Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison ($93 billion); Alphabet board member Larry Page ($91.5 billion; Alphabet board member Sergey Brin ($89 billion); and Reliance Industries board Chairman Mukesh Ambani ($84.5 billion).

The Top 10 richest people in the world have a combined worth of $1.15 trillion, up two-thirds from 2020.

Among women, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, L'Oreal board member, topped the list with $77.8 billion.

The United States has the world's most billionaires, 724, compared to 698 in China, 140 in India, 136 in Germany and 117 in Russia.

This year also represented the highest percentage of self-made billionaires -- 72%, up from 70% in 2020 and 49% in 2001.

The youngest billionaire is 18-year-old Kevin David Lehmann of Germany and the oldest is 99-year-old American insurance tycoon George Joseph.

Sixty-one people on the 2020 list dropped off, including TV personality and entrepreneur Kylie Kenner, while her sister, Kim Kardashian West, also a TV personality and businesswoman, joined the list for the first time.