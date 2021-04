Around 500,000 tourists visited Egypt during the first quarter of 2021, injecting an average between $600-800 million in tourism revenues, Sky News Arabia cited Deputy Tourism Minister Ghada Shalabi.

Shalabi added that the number of tourists doubles in March when compared to the previous month.

She noted that around 2 million tourists visited Egypt in nine months since flights restarted following the initial wave of the COVID-19.

In March, Bank of America expected Egypt’s tourism revenues to recover to $7 billion in 2022.