Suez Canal Eyes Reaching 95 ships Per day by 2023

Rabie added that the authority is studying importing advanced rescue units within the fleet development plan.

He pointed out that around 113 ships passed through the Suez Canal in both directions after traffic jam caused by the stranding of the ship Ever Given in less than 24 hours.

Navigation along the canal resumed on March 29th at 6 pm local time, following the successful refloating of Ever Given giant container vessel which blocked Canal Suez for six days since March 23rd.a

The authorities had suspended navigation through Suez Canal on March 25th following the blockage.