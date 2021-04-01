  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Suez Canal Eyes Reaching 95 ships Per day by 2023

Suez Canal Eyes Reaching 95 ships Per day by 2023

Published April 1st, 2021 - 10:00 GMT
Suez Canal Eyes Reaching 95 ships Per day by 2023
Navigation along the canal resumed on March 29th at 6 pm local time, following the successful refloating of Ever Given giant container vessel which blocked Canal Suez for six days since March 23rd. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
The authorities had suspended navigation through Suez Canal on March 25th following the blockage.
Suez Canal is expected to receive 95 ships a day by 2023 instead of 60 ships a day, Al Borsa News cited Osama Rabie, Chairman of Suez Canal Authority (SCA).
 

Rabie added that the authority is studying importing advanced rescue units within the fleet development plan.

He pointed out that around 113 ships passed through the Suez Canal in both directions after traffic jam caused by the stranding of the ship Ever Given in less than 24 hours.

Navigation along the canal resumed on March 29th at 6 pm local time, following the successful refloating of Ever Given giant container vessel which blocked Canal Suez for six days since March 23rd.a

The authorities had suspended navigation through Suez Canal on March 25th following the blockage.

Suez Canal Finally Reopens As Giant Ship Freed
Energy Recap: Oil Prices Remain Steady Despite Lockdowns, Suez Closure
Finally, MegaShip Blocking Suez Canal Partially Refloated
Tags:Suez CanalSuez Canal Authority

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...