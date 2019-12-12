59 Airlines Join IATA's Gender Balance in Civil Aviation Campaign

The International Air Transport Association (Iata) has announced that 59 airlines have committed to the 25by2025 campaign which seeks to address gender balance in civil aviation.



The 25by2025 campaign was launched on September 26 with participating airlines making a voluntary commitment to:



• Increase the number of women in senior positions (to be defined by the member airlines) by either 25 percent against currently reported metrics or to a minimum representation of 25 percent by 2025

• Increase the number of women in under-represented jobs (e.g., pilots and operations) by either 25 percent against currently reported metrics or to a minimum representation of 25 percent by 2025

• Report annually on key diversity metrics

Collectively, the 59 airlines that have currently committed to 25by2025 represent 30.24 percent of passenger traffic, covering both traditional and low-cost airlines. The initiative has resonated around the globe, with signatories coming from all continents; Europe (36), followed by Asia-Pacific (10), the Americas (7) and Africa & Middle East (6).

“Our passengers come from all walks of life, represent different cultures and genders and yet, the industry itself does not represent the diverse world we live in today. We know this needs to change. I welcome the 59 airlines that have committed to 25by2025. It’s an encouraging step forward in this important journey and I look forward to many more joining the campaign,” said Alexandre de Juniac, Iata’s director general and CEO.

The next phase of the campaign will focus on collecting data on the key areas signatories have committed to: the number of women in senior positions (as defined by the airline), the number of women in underrepresented areas within the airline (e.g., Pilots, Maintenance & Engineering), and the number of nominations and appointments to Iata governance groups. Iata is also measuring and reporting on the number of women in senior positions, and the number of women represented in industry meetings. The findings will be shared during Iata’s Annual General Meeting and Air Transport Summit in Amsterdam in June 2020.