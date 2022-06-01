6 of the Best Ads in the Marketing History

Want to talk about one of the most underrated, yet popular practices of our lifetime? That would be marketing and advertising.

For many decades, companies have used every creative ability to promote their products and services to their target markets, whether that's on huge billboards on major streets, on public transportation, using radio and TV, or on the many social media networks, we have today.

This wide variety of means through which people are introduced to paid services or products they can purchase has created a huge demand for advertising campaigns that speak to the minds and hearts of their customers, connect them, and persuade them to invest their money through their business.

In today's internet age, marketing needs have grown massively, thanks to fast-moving consumer trends and emerging technologies that constantly raise the bar and call for smarter and more creative ads.

Marketing gurus who might be looking for inspiration for their next campaign can find some ideas, as we list some of the best advertising campaigns, ones considered the most popular and successful.

6 of the Best Ads in Marketing History

1- Maltesers Work Meeting Ad

We cannot talk about the best ads without mentioning this one.

In this ad, the British chocolate maker spoke to customers' work routines, which can get boring at times. They created a scenario anyone can feel any day and linked the need for their light chocolate balls with the need for a fun activity during a long, exhausting day.

The ad was translated into numerous languages and is one of the best advertising campaigns still remembered by millions of people.

2. Dove's Real Beauty Sketches

Dove's ads are definitely among the best ads in marketing history for various reasons.

In this ad series, Dove chose to address its customers' beauty concerns, and successfully offered its product as one that compliments natural beauty, without promising solutions they can't keep when it comes to skincare.

3. Panda cheese commercials

From Egypt comes this series of ads by a dairy maker called "Panda". Holding the same slogan for several years to tell us one thing: their product is "irresistible". Every ad continued to present the same premise but in a different scenario.

The comedy ad series continues to be remarkable amongst generations in the Middle East after many years, making it one of the best advertising campaigns.

4. Nike's You Can't Stop Us

One of the smartest ad strategies is one where creators utilize the most recent social or political movements to connect with viewers since consumers tend to purchase more from brands they share values with.

The 2020 Nike ad shed light on the bond sports create among people from diverse communities, connecting with women in sports, people of color, LGBTQ+ people, people with physical disabilities, and others in one front. The ad also played on the shared human experience lived by everyone during COVID19 lockdowns, making it one of the best ad campaigns.

5. KitKat's Break

Most brands think it is a plus for their marketing efforts to bring totally new ideas to the table, in an effort to impress their audiences.

Yet, some marketers remember that the point of marketing is to create a positive and ever-lasting impression on the potential customer. KitKat is one of those businesses that continue to play on the very same slogan it has had for years while infusing them in new visual short stories. And that's what make their ads take a place among the best ads.

6. Nintendo

Nostalgia marketing is more often than not a winning idea. People bond over memories and the little things that can connect them with older generations.

Nintendo realized that one of the best ad campaigns they can offer is one where they remind people of the first few adventures they had with their devices in childhood, appealing to their past memories and making them "miss" the feelings they experienced when they first played its games.