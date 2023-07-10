6 wrong statements to use at workplace

ALBAWABA - While actions speak louder than words, saying the wrong things can be devastating to employees.

In toxic work environments, hurtful phrases or offensive language used to attack and demean individuals directly contribute to high levels of stress, diminished morale, and decreased productivity.

Here are six wrong statements great leaders never say:

"I don't need anyone's opinion"

You'll never hear this phrase from great leaders who prioritize their team above all else.

A good leader seeks multiple perspectives and, when faced with challenging situations, engages people from different levels within the organization to gain clarity and chart the course of action. While the resulting decision may not always be popular, it is always the right choice because they have considered various viewpoints.

"I'm not responsible for that—blame someone else"

A leader doesn't tend to deflect responsibility and shift blame onto others to protect themselves at any cost. Instead, they recognize their imperfections and willingness to make mistakes.

When they do make mistakes, they acknowledge them, understanding that they are accountable to those they lead. By adopting this kind of authenticity, leaders create a safe environment where employees feel secure enough to take risks, make mistakes, and be open enough to say, "Hey, I messed up."

(Shutterstock)

"I don't need training... I know everything"

Few things anger leaders who believe they know it all more than this, including their need to become better leaders.

Good managers are open to learning and willingly embrace the role of a continuous learner among their team members. They understand that they have much to learn and that everyone has something important to teach them. In fact, leaders are willing to listen before providing suggestions, ask questions, and genuinely care about the answers.

"That's why I hired you... figure it out yourself"

Yes, we hire smart and creative people to do complex and innovative things, but when an employee comes to you seeking guidance, great leaders seize the opportunity to coach them toward success.

"That's it, end of story"

When you hear this phrase from your boss at work, you can bet that it's a dismissal of something important or worthy of further discussion. It's a sign of laziness in communication and discourse.

Great managers are willing to engage others in deeper conversations to explore solutions, new ideas, or collectively solve problems.

"I can't do this for you... don't bother me with the question again"

Employees interpret the phrase "I won't do it for you" as "I don't care about you."

As a leader, it indicates that you don't care about accomplishing the task for the benefit of everyone; rather, it reflects your unwillingness to do what it takes to empower the team and make it better.