Thanks to COVID, the barrier between work-life became blurry day after day. Needless to say, if you want to stay happy, healthy, productive, and sane, you must create a balance between time at your desk and time away.

Juggling your job, family obligations, and personal hobbies can make it difficult to manage our time in a way that makes us happy rather than stressed. While we’re glued to our smartphones and laptops all the time, technology has long been blamed for being the greatest productivity drainer. To be honest, technology is a double-edged sword and today it comes to our rescue to make achieving work-life balance easier.

If you need help in improving your work-life balance, these 7 apps provide unique and practical solutions. From filtering emails to break reminders, these apps help you make work-life balance a reality, rather than simply something your pals tell you you should work on.

7 Apps to Help Improve Your Work-Life Balance

Clean Email (iOS/ Android)

Drowning in your inbox? this app can easily help you make your inbox hassle-free! Clean Email is an email sorting tool that uses complex algorithms to analyze just email headers that include a subject line, sender and recipient information, dates, email size, and other metadata—not email content or attachments. The program even assists you in cleaning up and organizing all of your Dropbox files, so you can spend less time searching for what you need! To avoid chaos, later on, you can apply separate filters for different types of files (exactly like in the email).

ATracker (iOS/ Android)

Hence the name, ATracker tracks your routines and collects statistics on them so you may assess how you spend your days. Then you'll be able to figure out how to shift toward a more realistic work-to-relax ratio. Because chances are you're accomplishing far more than you realize.

Space (iOS/ Android)

With the aim to help millions of people to find their phone/life balance, Space App is a personalized behavior digital life app that helps you understand how tied you are to your phone and how it affects your life. This app assists you in recognizing opportunities to put down your phone and engage with your surroundings.

Cozi (iOS/ Android)

With grocery lists, meal planning, and to-do lists, Cozi lets you keep track of your life's tasks. It also includes a family calendar to help you make more time for your loved ones and keep everyone on the same page. You can also integrate Cozi's family calendar with your work calendar to notify your team of doctor's appointments or school pick-ups without having to block out time on your schedule (which is one less task to do). It's also completely free to use.

Office Workout Exercises (Android)

One day, we'll look back on the office chair as the most underestimated and underappreciated piece of business equipment in history! Office Workout Workouts is a free app that allows you to practice brief exercises at your workplace. It also provides eye care suggestions, which is useful for those of us who spend hours a day staring at a screen.

Breathe (iOS/ Android)

The Breathe app checks in with you several times during the day, beginning in the morning by asking how you're feeling physically, cognitively, and emotionally. It provides a selection of four-to-10-minute meditation audio sessions that you may listen to, or you can build your own, which the app also allows you to do. Its main goal is to get you out of a stressful situation and enable you... Just take five minutes to breathe.

Time etc (iOS/ Android)

Let’s say you've tried everything, but work continues to dominate your life. If you've ever joked that you're so busy you need an assistant, well... Maybe you should! This Virtual Assistant app is designed to make it easy to get things off your plate - and connects you with your Virtual Assistant in absolute harmony. This app assists you in checking items off your to-do list, staying organized, billing clients, booking travel, managing social media, doing email marketing, and a variety of other duties.