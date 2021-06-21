  1. Home
7 of the Best Ad Campaigns Ever Made for Father's Day

Riham Darwish

Published June 21st, 2021 - 06:00 GMT
father's day
On Fathers day 2020, Americans spent $17 billion on gifts. (Shutterstock: Fotomay)

For many many years, the world has been celebrating mothers' day wholeheartedly, with numerous advertisement campaigns promoting countless gift ideas meant for mothers. Yet, father's day hasn't gained momentum until very recently.

Whether it is because societies are finally determined to apply a level of equality to both parents or because businesses are offering new gift ideas that can be designated for fathers so they can boost their sales in one more holiday, fathers' day is increasingly celebrated on the 21st of June worldwide.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans spend around $17 billion on gifts purchased for Fathers' Day 2020, which means that businesses are successfully exerting growing efforts into promoting the special day and its gifts.

This can easily be traced in advertisement campaigns that promote Fathers' Day gifts. They often try to send out emotional messages loaded with sentimental memories that encourage children to select gifts that can communicate how much they appreciate their fathers.

In this article, we will explore some of the best ad campaigns ever created for Fathers' Day around the world;

1. DOVE ad

2. Stockland

3. Mondello Park

4. Gillette

5. AirAsia

6. BMW

7. Toyota

Do you celebrate Fathers' Day? What special activities do you usually choose to express your love for your father?

