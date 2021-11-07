7 Best Stock Market Apps of 2021

The world of stocks and trading have been gaining quite a momentum over the past few years. Whether it is because many are starting to turn to cryptocurrency or have found the great benefits that come with trading, stocks are becoming more popular. And in order to keep up with the increasing popularity, stock market apps are flooding online stores, and it might be confusing to find the right one for you.

But the good thing is that we know that the best stock market app has to be easy to use, commission-free and give you access to multiple things, such as looking for investments and keeping track of your portfolio.

Source: Shutterstock

As a result, we brought you 7 of the best stock market apps that can help make your trading that much easier:

1. Charles Schwab

Similar to many other stock market apps, Schwab also offers commission free stocks. However, what makes it special is how much it values its customers. Also, it has three platforms that can be accessed for free as well as a large fund selection and a well rounded research library. What makes Charles Schwab even that more great is its IRA investing. It was even rated as the best broker for IRA investing by both stockbrokers and NerdWallet.

2. E*Trade

One of the first brokers in the US, E*Trade has kept its good reputation and service going. Its outstanding design and diverse options of trading tools has landed it the best web trading platform by stockbrokers. Its power and easy-to-use features makes it one of the most sought for stock market apps.

3. Fidelity

Named as Forbes’ Best Online Broker for 2021, Fidelity is said to be user-friendly and easy to use. Fidelity also has zero commission and a wide range of education resources that can be quite useful for beginners. While its app does not have that many advanced features, it is still sufficient for beginners who are still testing the waters when it comes to stocks.

4. Interactive Brokers

Unlike many other brokers, Interactive Brokers' reach extends worldwide giving its user access to global markets. It’s state of the art platform and low margin rates makes it a great pick for professionals. Stockbroker has also given the title of giving the lowest margin loan interest rate between all brokers for 2021. But, Interactive Brokers user-friendly website also makes it a great choice for beginners and casual investors.

5. TD Ameritrade

It’s one of a kind pleasant user experience makes TD Ameritrade a great stock market app. According to stockbrokers, TD Ameritrade is the top overall broker because of its outstanding trading platforms, extensive research, and reliability. In addition, TD Ameritrade is also a great choice for those of us who are still testing the waters when it comes to stocks. Not only that but it also offers advanced and innovative technologies that makes investing that much easier!

6. TradeStation

While TradeStation’s global reach is less than that of Interactive Brokers, it still gives access to about 156 countries worldwide. Its award winning platform gives it an edge in the market and helps it showcase its innovative technology when it comes to trading. It also provides its users with a variety of trading options and tools, making it interesting for casual traders. Not only did TradeStation get the #1 Platform Technology for the 9th year in a row, it was able to secure this year's top spot in crypto technology.

7. Webull

Webull’s free access makes it that more appealing and has helped it land the best free stock app trades with stocks, EFTs and cryptocurrencies. In addition, it’s zero-commission policy and advanced charting features makes it an interesting choice for traders with some experience.