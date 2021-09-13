Looking for a new job can be quite frustrating sometimes, especially when your email is piling up with what Germans call “leiders”. Leiders are apologies sent to tell you that they found a better fit for the job. I remember it used to frustrate me and at times drive me insane. And when that happens, it can be really easy for any of us to fall into the helpless victim trap, thinking that there is nothing we can do about it.

However, the reality is that there is always something you can, or in our today’s scenario, not do. What many do not realize is that sometimes some job application mistakes can slip through and be left unnoticed.

Do not worry though, we are always here to the rescue! That is why we made you a list of 7 common job application mistakes that you should avoid:

1. Grammar and spelling mistakes

Thats a definite no go!

Sorry, I meant that’s*..

I’m pretty sure no reader wants an article with typos, and the same thing applies to job applications! Employers do not want someone they will need to teach grammar and spelling skills to. No matter how trivial and silly you might feel such errors are, they can raise a red flag. There is a great chance employers might see this as being negligent and not dedicated enough to the task at hand. Not only that but in job applications that require a lot of communication, this can be a deal breaker. In fact, communication skills are among the most needed skills in the UAE job market.

2. DO not fake it to make it

One of the worst things you can do is lie in your job application. Your pyramid of lies will soon come crashing down once you are unable to back them up in the interview. Skills can be taught, but once an employer sees right through your lies, you have completely lost their trust.

3. Not tailoring your application

Not tailoring your job application to fit the role you are applying to is a trap many seem to fall for. When you put in the effort to make your application relevant to the job posting, you are showing the employer that you are dedicated and have done your homework. Not only that but using keywords found in the job description will also help you capture the attention of the employers.

4. Unprofessional email address

We all have our share of hidden embarrassing email addresses, but those should stay hidden! For example, flowergirlxxxx@xxx.com is not an appropriate email address for a job application. There is no faster way to ruin your chances of getting an interview than using an unprofessional email address. Some employers will not even bother going through your application if your email address is inappropriate.

5. Copying an application template

Copy and paste are not your friends when submitting a job application. It is important that you take your time to write a creative and individual application that shows who you are. This means including your personal achievements and interests that are relevant to the job you’re applying for. Making your job application personalized to who you are can go a long way. The internet is overflowing with application templates and recruiters are not oblivious to it. Copying an online template will just show them that you are not willing to put in the work and that you simply are not that serious.

6. Incorrect formatting

The content of your application is not the only thing employers notice, because the formatting and overall design also plays a role in building that first impression. Having an unorganized and poorly formatted CV for instance, can show that you do not pay attention to detail. Imagine that your job application is the way recruiters will meet you on paper for the first time, it has to be neat, eye-catching and professional. Otherwise, employers will not bother reading beyond a couple of sentences.

7. Incomplete application

When job applications require certain documents, then it means these documents are important for their hiring process. Therefore when you forget to attach a document or fill a field, you are shooting yourself in the foot! An incomplete application won’t stand a chance against its complete peers. So make sure you take all the time you need to complete it.

Ultimately, it is imperative that you submit a revised and well documented job application in order to increase your chances of being considered.