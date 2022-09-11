Reddit is a platform for news aggregation, web content ranking, and debate. Reddit is the beating heart of all kinds of discussions with 3,8 billion clicks on a monthly basis.

The self-described "front page of the internet," Reddit, offers something for everyone. We can pretty much guarantee that you'll find a community of other enthusiasts on Reddit, regardless of whether your interests are well-known and mainstream or obscure and niche.

To quench your thirst, here is a list to help you find the top 7 best subreddits on Reddit.

7 Most Popular Reddit Threads of All Time

AskReddit — 37.0m subscribers

Created on Jan 25, 2008, this subreddit focuses on asking and answering questions that spark introspective discussions as well as some lighter questions that should amuse you and teach you a little bit about your fellow Redditors. Only self-postings are permitted, and we prefer that the subject of your inquiry be something other than oneself.

World News — 29.5m subscribers

Since it was created on Jan 25, 2008, this thread is the perfect place for major news from around the world, excluding US-internal news.

Reddit is the second-most trusted social media platform for people who look for news and information on social media, per a recent report published by the American Press Institute.

Explainlikeimfive — 21.1m subscribers (definitely not what you think)

This is the best forum and archive on the internet for layperson-friendly explanations. Explain Like I'm Five was created on Jul 28, 2011, this subreddit's goal is to demystify complicated ideas in a way that regular people can understand.

The first thing to keep in mind is that this forum isn't actually intended for children under the age of five. So you might wanna avoid asking questions that a real 5-year-old would ask and refrain from answering in a childlike manner. Second, keep in mind that this forum is intended for explanations rather than solutions. Anything question that has a clear, unambiguous, factual solution is inappropriate for ELI5. The explanation of Rule 2 below goes into further detail on this subject.

Nosleep — 16.5 million subscribers

Nosleep is a place for Redditors to share their scary personal experiences. Please read our guidelines in the sidebar/"about" section before proceeding. Debuted on Mar 24, 2010, your post must be a story. This means it has to have a plot - something must happen, and then something else must happen as a result.

Bitcoin — 4.5m subscribers

This subreddit was created back on Sep 9, 2010. Reddit is the home for all the exclusive breaking news and has played a huge role in the rise of cryptocurrencies, especially bitcoin. whether you're a newbie or a die-hard Bitcoin supporter. You've certainly heard a lot lately about Bitcoin and are probably wondering what the big deal is. With many resources listed in this thread, should be able to answer the majority of your questions, but if you still have more, feel free to post them in the comments of this subreddit.

Confession — 3.4m subscribers

Hence the name, this thread is a place to admit your wrongdoings, acknowledge your guilt, and alleviate your conscience. Created Nov 2, 2008, this channel doesn’t encourage bad behavior.

The goal of /r/Confession is to create and sustain a community where individuals are encouraged to discuss and share life events that they might not otherwise be able to share with their existing social networks.

NoStupidQuestions — 2.9m subscribers

In order for people to feel comfortable asking the questions they might feel embarrassed or ashamed to ask elsewhere, /r/NoStupidQuestions was established in February 2013. inspired by this discussion, in particular by this statement.

As long as you ask your inquiries in good faith, everyone in this room is willing to assist. A few exclusions aside, all inquiries are accepted here. Avoid asking loaded questions, trolling questions, medical queries, and questions on how to commit suicide. Do you need help changing the oil on your car? You're curious as to why a show was canceled. Ever consider what would happen to the water level if every ship sank? You're in the proper location!