7 Ways to Help your Business Card Stand Out

Exchanging business cards do not have to be boring or dull, especially when you get a bit creative during the design process. Taking your business cards to the next level is not only a way for your card to stand out among thousands of others, but it is a way to establish your business or brand as authentic and authoritative in any market or industry.

Use a high-quality logo

Using a high-quality logo is a foundational element of a great business card, regardless of the type of business you own or represent. Always ensure that the logo you choose to use for your business card is of high-quality and is ready for print. Any images and logos used when printing a business card should be printed in 300 DPI or dots per inch. Standard web images are saved as 73 DPI, which is why it is important to verify that your logo is print-ready before placing your business card order.

Choose the right colors

When creating your business card, use a color scheme that matches your logo or that is relevant to your business, brand, or message you are trying to convey. Research basic color theory and color psychology to better understand the uses of color in marketing and advertising before choosing which colors are right for you. Streamline the colors used in your logo with your business card for a professional touch. Avoid using colors that are not present in your logo or that are not relevant to your business and the brand aesthetic you want to achieve.

The importance of spacing

Once you begin adding typography to your business cards, it is important to keep spacing and fonts in mind. Choose a font that is easy to read and one that reflects the type of brand and aesthetic you are going for with your business. Research and compare typography used by your competitors when searching for a font and style that best represents your business and brand.

After you have settled on a decision for the font to use with your business card, ensure there is adequate spacing in all of your lettering. Spacing is crucial when designing a business card as words that appear too close together may be difficult to read, rendering an unusable business card.

Add appropriate imagery

Use images in your business cards that reflect your business, brand, and the products or services you provide. When choosing an image for your business card, consider its purpose and whether or not it is relevant to individuals who may receive your card. Choose images that showcase your business and brand’s aesthetic without becoming too distracting.

Whenever you are using images in your business card, it is essential to verify that the images themselves are print-ready. Print-ready images will have a DPI of 300, rather than the standard 72 DPI, which is common for most images saved from the web.

Add depth to your design

Adding depth to the design of your business cards is a great way to catch the eye of anyone who sees it or receives one. Use inspirational logo design resources to help with brainstorming new design ideas for your own business cards. Take the time to seek out inspiration by using websites such as Pinterest along with design websites such as ColourLovers. Use inspirational websites to find new ways to showcase your business and brand with the business cards you create.

Select the shape of your business cards

Business cards do not have to look boring or standard. In fact, there are many new shapes of business cards used in networking and marketing events today. Along with standard horizontal rectangles, there are also square business cards, miniature business cards, and custom shaped business cards. If you are looking for heart-shaped business cards or a card that is a replica of your company logo, it is possible to have them printed with a custom shaped business card solution.

Choosing the texture of your business cards

Selecting the texture of your business cards can completely transform the way they are viewed by others. Some of the most common textures to choose from include glossy, matte, or textured with various indents. If you want a truly unique business card, seek out a printer that provides unique indents and raised areas of the card for a true one-of-a-kind look.

With a business card that is unique, modern, and relevant to your business, leave a lasting impression on anyone who comes in contact with one at your next marketing and networking event.