737 Max Still Hunts Boeing, No New Orders Registered In January

U.S. aerospace giant Boeing posted no new orders in the month of January as it continues to face blowback from its ongoing 737 Max crisis.

Its flat order sheet is the first recorded in decades, according to multiple reports.

Boeing delivered 13 planes in January, but none were 737 Max jets, CNBC reported after the company posted a negative order rate in 2019 due to cancellations or altered orders.

The company has been grappling with a crisis surrounding its global 737 Max fleet following two fatal crashes that left hundreds of people dead. The entire 737 Max fleet has been grounded since March 2019 as Boeing continues to rack up massive losses.

The 737 Max had been the company's most-ordered aircraft before the crashes and subsequent investigation that determined they were caused by faulty software. It was also Boeing's fastest-selling aircraft in the company's history prior to the tragedies.

Boeing reported last month a loss of $636 million in 2019, posting its first annual loss since 1997.

Boeing also noted a loss of $2.33 per share for the fourth quarter of 2019, with revenue in the last three months of the year decreasing to $17.91 billion.

On March 10, 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET-302 crashed shortly after take-off from an Addis Ababa airport, killing all 157 onboard.

The model was also involved in an October 2018 crash outside of Jakarta, Indonesia. All 189 people on board Lion Air Flight JT610 were killed.