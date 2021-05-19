8 Brands You Didn’t Know About Their Support to Israel

The world has been witnessing the killings of many Palestinians as Israel continues its raids on Gaza. As of writing, around 200 people have been killed in Gaza, including about 60 children. These numbers are alarming and signal the need for immediate intervention to stop the massacre of the people of Palestine. Many are turning to social media to speak up and shed light on the atrocities that the Palestinians are facing. However, even though thousands of people are trying to take a stand to help put an end to the war crimes happening against Palestine, there are also brands and companies who are supporting Israel.

The Qatari Red Crescent was severely damaged this afternoon due to the shelling of a commercial building where it is located in Gaza city.

Targeting civilian objects is a blatant violation of the humanitarian law.@QRCS @ifrc @ICRC_ilot — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) May 17, 2021

Despite the fact that what is happening in Palestine is against international and humanitarian law, many companies still seem to take the side of the oppressor. Here are some companies who have declared their support to Israel:

Cult Gaia

After publicly declaring that Israel has the right to defend itself, owner of Cult Gaia was quick to remove her posts on Instagram after receiving backlash from many saying that her stand is anti-Palestine. This has resulted in some stores removing Cult Gaia, such as Harvey Nicholas in Kuwait.

my girlies seem to love the cult gaia bags so much so here’s what the founder/creative director posted on her instastory pic.twitter.com/Cko2OJURJA — جُـود (@joodthu) May 12, 2021

TripAdvisor/ Airbnb/ Booking.com/ Expedia

Companies like TripAdvisor, Airbnb, Booking.com and Expedia are all contributing to the violation of Palestinian human rights by continuing to drive tourism into illegal Israel settlements.

Motorola Solutions

Electronic giant, Motorola Solutions, has had ties with Israel for decades now. Motorola Solutions has provided Israel with surveillance equipment to be installed in illegal Israel settlements. In 2014, Motorola Solutions agreed to support Israel military with a 15-years old contract that pledges $100M dollars to develop encrypted smartphones. Motorola Solutions has also been providing Israel police with communication systems since 2010 and it is reported that the contract has been extended till the end of 2021.

Intel

Intel aims to invest about $600M dollars in Israel for R&D purposes, as well as $10B on a new chip plant in Kiryat Gat.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar is one of the companies known for its ties with Israel. Israel has been using Caterpillar equipment and bulldozers to demolition many Palestinian homes. Not only that, but it is also reported that Caterpillar equipment were used to build the apartheid wall in Gaza.