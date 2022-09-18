While the not-so eco-friendly crypto industry is often criticized for being among the world's largest contributors to climate change, some eco-friendly crypto companies are boldly shifting their stance in response to a new push to balance business and sustainability.

Just as ordinary consumers strive to be more environmentally cautious, eco-friendly crypto companies are working hard to make a difference in energy consumption by adopting more sustainable practices in their fast-evolving industry.

To quench your thirst for knowledge, let’s meet 7 eco-friendly crypto companies that are world champions of sustainability.

8 Eco-Friendly Crypto Companies Actively Making a Difference

Immutable X

Being 100% carbon neutral, this eco-friendly crypto company is powering the next generation of web3 games and saved 2,684,380,952 kWh of energy this year alone. All NFTs traded on Immutable X are always completely carbon neutral.

We don’t want environmental concerns to stop the greatest shift in power from incumbents to creators the world has seen.



That is why NFTs minted and traded on Immutable X are 100% carbon neutral.



How? 👇 — Immutable 🅧 - $IMX (@Immutable) June 9, 2021

As NFT volume on Immutable X grows through the burgeoning ecosystem of marketplaces and games, Immutable pledges to fund the continued cost of carbon credits until at least 2025. Immutable is devoted to NFT carbon neutrality. The platform is footing the bill for carbon credits because they don’t want ecological unsustainability to stop the greatest shift in monetization power from incumbents to content creators the world has seen.

CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks is an IT service management firm that creates digital currency to increase brand transactions. By creating and implementing its own digital money, the organization is changing the transaction value chain for customer acquisition, engagement, and retention.

CurrencyWorks created and is now deploying ZER00 Crypto, a scalable crypto mining operation powered by zero-cost energy. Using zero-emission thermal treatment (not burning) of waste to generate energy, the energy generated is eco-friendly, and the system will be self-sustainable.

In a recent partnership with Fogdog Energy Solutions, the first scalable unit will process Municipal Solid Waste ("MSW") as well as other high-demand waste streams, producing enough power to operate up to 200 cryptocurrency mining equipment. The generated energy is ecologically beneficial, and the system is self-sustaining. Furthermore, this approach minimizes garbage that would otherwise wind up in landfills, contributing to greenhouse gas emissions ("GHG") that contain methane, which is more destructive than CO2. The company plans to buy up to 200 bitcoin mining machines for its Zer00TM crypto mining platform.

The first truly digital currency is infamous for being an energy guzzler. As one of the industry's leading infrastructure providers for bitcoin mining, the Bitfury Group is dedicated to safeguarding the Bitcoin Blockchain. Bitfury operates state-of-the-art datacenters that use air and immersion cooling technology.

We are excited to expand our digital asset mining infrastructure and add to our existing operations around the world with the launch of a new state-of-the-art data center in Sarnia, Ontario. Read more: https://t.co/klXHZBc8mg pic.twitter.com/duooRf9Ne0 — The Bitfury Group (@BitfuryGroup) February 23, 2022

The climate in Canada is suitable for Bitfury's revolutionary air-cooled mobile datacenter, the BlockBox, and allows our mining sites to be environmentally friendly and efficient. While Bitfury's datacenter in Norway is the first of its kind, and it is powered entirely by renewable energy, demonstrating the firm's dedication to securing the Bitcoin Blockchain in the long term.

Impactio

Impactio, a platform for project curation and funding towards the Sustainable Development Goals, was introduced via a collaboration between ConsenSys and WWF.

Green Economy is not a new topic nowadays and this issue influenced many aspects. Since it is complex to make new regulations, the regulations are often not up to date. However, some government regulations also started to play a key role in this green transformation. pic.twitter.com/Xmw1JeWtKh — Impactio (@Impactio11) January 26, 2022

To maximize collaboration between funders/investors, subject-matter experts, and organizations to bring social impact ideas to reality, Impactio uses blockchain-based tokens as behavioral motivators to match social and environmental impact projects with the support and potential funding they need to be a success.

Hedera (HBAR) describes itself as a green public ledger corporation designed for the decentralized economy. It claims, however, that it does not use a blockchain to validate network transactions; rather, it operates on its patented 'hashgraph' technology.

Hedera has made environmental sustainability a fundamental goal and is formally committed to running a carbon-negative network by purchasing carbon offsets quarterly in amounts established by the third-party assessment provider Terrapass. Members of the Hedera Governing Council took this choice after careful consideration, and they hope that it will serve as inspiration for other public networks to embrace sustainable operating standards.

Hive Blockchain

Hive Blockchain is a Canadian-based company that depends on hydropower plants to mine cryptocurrencies.

$HIVE is excited to announce that it is partnering with food tech company Agtira to build a large commercial greenhouse in Boden, Sweden, where waste heat from our data center will be used to grow cucumbers and tomatoes.🥒🍅https://t.co/OY6CDqVndO — H I V E (@HiveBlockchain) September 9, 2022

Since its inception, the company has mined Bitcoin and Ethereum with 100% green energy, adhering to an ESG policy. HIVE's innovative HODL strategy aims to build long-term shareholder value by connecting blockchain and cryptocurrencies to traditional capital markets.

Zumo

Zumo, situated in Edinburgh, is a member of the Crypto Climate Accord, a group of companies working to achieve net-zero emissions in the crypto industry by 2030.

On a mission to radically improve the security, cost, and speed of payments for the benefit of people everywhere, Zumo seeks to push the envelope in a collaboration with WasteAid, a tiny nonprofit that teaches trash management and recycling skills to the world's poorest communities. Zumo will assist WasteAid in its great work to combat poverty, pollution, and climate change, and we will allow our customers to make micro-donations with each purchase.

Zumo's direct environmental impact is still minimal, however, some blockchains consume a large amount of electricity. The crypto wallet pledges to will explore sustainable solutions wherever possible and collaborate to push the industry to decrease its carbon footprint through Zumo's Net Zero Strategy and as a proud signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord.

Crusoe Energy Systems

Crusoe Energy Systems is a U.S. company specializing in using flared gas for BTC mining.

One of the largest U.S. flared gas bitcoin miners, Crusoe Energy doubles down its presence in the Middle East, with the backing of Oman and Abu Dhabi.



Reports @Aoyon_Ahttps://t.co/X9ktSUvyPR — CoinDesk (@CoinDesk) June 3, 2022

When oil firms drill for oil, they frequently strike natural gas as well. However, because most drillers lack the infrastructure to sell the gas, they burn it off in a process known as flaring, which produces unmistakable flames above oil wells. Enters Crusoe Energy, the eco-friendly crypto company that installs pipework to channel natural gas away from flares and into generators. They generate electricity, which is then utilized to operate computers on the oil site to mine bitcoin. It claims that its devices reduce CO2-equivalent emissions from gas flaring by up to 63% and that each one is comparable to taking around 1,700 automobiles off the road.