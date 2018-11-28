Abu Dhabi to Achieve New Guinness World Record

Around 95,000 dominoes will be collapsed to reveal the Year of Zayed logo. (KhT)

Follow > Disable alert for Abu Dhabi Follow >

Marina Mall Abu Dhabi will attempt to set the new world record for the largest number of dominoes toppled in a circle field, to mark the Year of Zayed and celebrate the UAE's National Day.

A team of expert domino artists will create a huge circle of around 95,000 dominoes which, when collapsed, will reveal the Year of Zayed logo.

Taking place at 7pm on Saturday, December 1 in the centre of Marina Mall, Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Vice President of Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, will commemorate this historic occasion by setting off the first domino that will create the chain reaction.

Read More

Want to Be Part of the Guinness World Record This Diwali in Dubai? This Is What You Have to Do

Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Khalifa Road Enters Guinness World Records

Members of the public are invited to watch the Guinness World Record attempt as it happens live from the balcony overlooking the mammoth area on the ground floor near BOUNCE Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Vice President of Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club said:

"Throughout the Year of Zayed, Abu Dhabi has hosted a number of events that showcase the impact of our Founding Father, promoting the values that he displayed throughout his life in creative and interactive ways.

"Marina Mall Abu Dhabi's Guinness World Record Attempt is the culmination of those efforts. If we succeed, it will ensure a lasting legacy for the Year of Zayed that extends long after 2018 is over.

"It is especially fitting that we are attempting this world-first over UAE National Day weekend."

In addition, to celebrate UAE National Day, Marina Mall Abu Dhabi is bringing back the Glam Nation campaign led by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi.

Held in conjunction with other malls in the capital, the Glam Nation campaign will run between Saturday 1st and Wednesday 5th November.

Visitors that spend within the participating health and beauty, cosmetics and perfume and oud outlets in Marina Mall Abu Dhabi will be offered shopping vouchers redeemable storewide.