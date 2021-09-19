  1. Home
Abu Dhabi Cancels Covid Test For Entry From Within UAE

Published September 19th, 2021 - 06:00 GMT
However, air travelers must provide a negative PCR test result within 72 hours before. (Shutterstock)
The decision is effective from today Sunday, September 19th.

Abu Dhabi has canceled the covid testing requirement for visitors coming from other parts of the United Arab Emirates.

The decision, effective from today Sunday, September 19th, came after the announcement of a drop of Covid-19 infection rate in the UAE to 0.2 percent of total tests and the enforcement of the green pass system to enter some public places.

However, air travelers must provide a negative PCR test result within 72 hours before.

