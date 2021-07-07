Abu Dhabi to Host World Future Energy Summit 2022

World Future Energy Summit, a leading business event for clean energy and sustainability, will be back next year as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, from January 17 to 19.

Hosted by Masdar as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the event provides the perfect platform to showcase clean energy and sustainable projects, initiatives and developments for the Middle East.

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure along with Bee’ah and EDF Renewables have signed up .

By bringing together the world’s most innovative technology leaders with the most powerful investors and deal makers from the Middle East and Africa at Abu Dhabi’s National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the summit is an ideal and timely launchpad to accelerate sustainable development.

It is also the first opportunity since the 2020 event for the clean energy and sustainability community to meet in person to do business, network and share knowledge.

In the previous edition, the World Future Energy Summit hosted 34,000 attendees from 125 countries – including 10 heads of state – and featured an incredible 840 exhibiting companies and brands.

In 2022, World Future Energy Summit will host exhibitions and forums across clean energy and sustainability: Energy, Water, Solar, EcoWASTE, Smart Cities and Climate & Environment.

It will also host Climate Innovations Exchange (CLIX) which connects global start-ups to investors, and a dedicated Sustainability Business Connect programme to help connect exhibitors to qualified buyers from the Middle East and North Africa looking for technology and services for their projects.

"The UAE has set itself some seriously ambitious medium- and long-term environmental targets and put in motion a strategic plan which will facilitate clean power generation and increased energy efficiency while catering for our fast economic growth," stated Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, the UAE’s Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

"Despite the challenges, we are already making significant progress as we work to achieve the goals set forth in the UAE National Energy Strategy 2050. The enormous investments we are now witnessing in clean energy, energy efficiency, carbon reduction and sustainable, secure water supplies provide a clear path for the UAE’s future development as a global force for driving sustainability," he added.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), by the year 2050, sustainably produced electricity will have become the world’s most important energy carrier.

Electricity’s share of final energy use is forecast to increase from 21% today to 60% in 2050, a three-fold rise achievable through significant efforts to electrify our economies.

Current government plans call for $98 trillion of energy system investment in the coming three decades, yet Irena’s ‘1.5oC scenario’ requires an additional $33 trillion related to energy transition over the planned investments and a significant redirection of money from fossil fuels into green assets.1

Bee’ah, headquartered in Sharjah, is the Middle East’s sustainability pioneer and has more than 10,000 employees across its operations in UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

The Group’s CEO, Khaled Al Huraimel, said: "World Future Energy Summit is a perfect fit for us, particularly as we continue to explore waste-to-energy and waste-to-hydrogen solutions that not only contribute to the UAE’s ambitions for clean energy but also allow us to innovatively turn waste into a valuable resource."

"Our Sharjah Waste-to-Energy facility, and various other upcoming projects will contribute to the energy transition and carbon neutrality in the UAE," he stated.

"Through these exciting energy solutions we are promoting a circular economy and we are very much looking forward to exchanging insights around opportunities in this sector with summit delegates," he added.

Laurent Clement, CEO and Managing Director of EDF Middle East, said: "We have been developing clean energy projects In the Middle East for over 25 years, actively strengthening our leading ambition."

"Building a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services is EDF’s purpose, its “raison d’être”. It is a privilege for us to bring our vast experience and technologies to this world leading event in the UAE’s capital. Science, engineering and innovation are what will tackle climate change across the planet and will drive well-being and economic development," he noted.

"In a leading position in this industry, we are excited to share our knowledge and expertise with like-minded companies and government entities at World Future Energy Summit 2022," he added.