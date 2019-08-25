AI-Driven Technologies to Transform Mideast Warehousing, Inventory





Fadi Amoudi, Founder and CEO of IQ Robotics, one of the exhibitors at Materials Handling Middle East, the region’s dedicated warehousing, intralogistics and supply chain solutions show, said, “The robotics industry is dramatically changing the global business landscape. Within the Middle East region, governments are focusing on digital transformation and the opportunity for fast-paced development, leveraging the potential offered by robotics. The UAE is already at the forefront in driving this change, with a clear strategy for the advancement of automation and next-generation technology development. IQ Robotics is one of the pioneering businesses in the region that is using the advantages offered by robotics to support business growth. We will showcase how this is transforming the logistics sector at Materials Handling ME 2019, which is the ideal platform to highlight advancements in robotics for business.”



The show’s free-to-attend Scalex supply chain and logistics forum, which will run Sept. 3-4 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), will this year focus on the technology which is transforming the industry with the challenges of e-commerce fulfillment among topics experts will address.



Digitalization and automation of inventory control is making its presence felt in the UAE with Aramex this year launching a new, partially automated fulfillment center in Dubai to support the rapid growth of its e-commerce business with B2B retailers. The 60,000 square meters, temperature-controlled center in Dubai Logistics City features new technologies including a ‘Pick to Light’ system, which uses light-directed picking technology to improve accuracy and efficiency, and an automated conveyer belt system. Meanwhile retailing giant Majid Al Futaim says it plans to continue to invest in and expand its Carrefour FMCG regional distribution centre in in the coming two years, which will be fully automated and staffed by the latest in retail industry robotics. Furniture and interiors retailer IKEA says it will pilot test the use of drones for inventory management in its Dubai South distribution center.



Materials Handling ME organizer Messe Frankfurt says several key factors are driving ‘smart warehousing’ demand in the region. They include the need to get ‘faster to market’ to serve customer demand, desire for increased efficiencies, surging regional e-commerce growth and the UAE’s bid to become a global transhipment hub for Chinese exports as part of the new Belt and Road accord signed between the two nations.



“The growth fundamentals are there and it is now vital that logistics and distribution gear up to satisfy them,” said Jasmeet Bakshi, Group Director of Other Services at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, organiser of Materials Handling Middle East “The UAE-Chinese accords could see bilateral trade via Dubai rise by 33 percent to $70 billion next year while the Middle East’s e-commerce market, driven by increasing demand from the UAE and Saudi Arabia’s strong millennial population, is expected to grow by 16.4 percent over the next three years to be worth $48.6 billion in 2022, according to BMI Research.



“Ability to seize the opportunities will lie in smart logistics capabilities, including ‘smart warehousing’ driven by the implementation of the Internet of Things and the associated training which underlines this transformation. The possibilities seem endless - ranging from the automation of picking tools, storage and retrieval systems, guided vehicles inventory control platforms, warehouse management systems and collaborative robots.”



Messe Frankfurt has co-located SPS Automation Middle East, the exhibition and conference for innovative automation solutions alongside Materials Handling Middle East, which runs at DWTC from Sept. 3-5.



“The co-location gives all professionals in the logistics sector the opportunity to understand not just the automated solutions of today, but those that will drive business tomorrow,” explained Bakshi.



Materials Handling Middle East has attracted several national pavilions and more than 120 exhibiting companies from 20-plus countries.