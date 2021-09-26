Air Arabia Offers 5-Day Sale on Tickets

Sharjah-based carrier Air Arabia has announced the launch of a five-day sale for 12 destinations around the world.

To take advantage of the offer by the Middle East & North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier operator, travelers must book flights from September 26 and 30, and fly until November 25, 2021.

Passengers also can book their return tickets for as low as Dh849 for Yerevan and Tbilisi, returning from Baku will cost Dh949, Istanbul and Beirut Dh999, Cairo (Dh1,049), Alexandria (Dh1,049), Amman (Dh1,249), Khartoum (Dh1,249), Luxor (Dh1,249), Sohag (Dh1,249), and Assiut (Dh1,249).

Air Arabia reported a net profit of AED 44 million for the first six months ending June 30, 2021, an increase of 126 percent compared to the corresponding first half of 2020. During the first half of the year, Air Arabia managed to also expand its route network by launching new flights from its hubs in the UAE and Egypt.