Air Arabia Abu Dhabi Launches New Flights to Pakistan

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, has announced the introduction of a new service to Faisalabad, Pakistan with direct flights from Abu Dhabi starting on August 10 and a new service to Multan starting on August 11.

The twice a week service offers greater connectivity and value-for-money options making it easier and more convenient for customers to travel between the two countries.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Faisalabad or Multan by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, Air Arabia’s customer journey has been upgraded to include all safety measures that are in line with the highest international measures. Air Arabia’s entire fleet is fitted with HEPA cabin air filters, which help to provide a safer and healthier environment for passengers. Customers are always requested to comply with the conditions and requirements of the countries of departure and destination.