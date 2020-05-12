Air India Closes New Delhi Office After Employee Tested COVID-19 Positive

Air India office in India's New Delhi has been sealed after an employee tested positive for Covid-19, according to reports on Tuesday morning.

India's national carrier is part of the largest repatriation operation to bring back Indians stranded - all over the world - back home after flights were suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The operation 'Vande Bharat Mission' has also flown back many Indians from UAE.

Earlier, five Air India pilots, who had tested positive for coronavirus, had now tested negative, an airline source said on Monday.

The results of the second round of tests came on Monday evening.

"All our five pilots, who underwent the second test on Sunday have tested negative for the coronavirus infection," the source told PTI.

The five pilots fly Boeing 787 planes.

People across the world rejoin work and get out of their houses fearing the second wave of coronavirus infections. Globally, more than 285,000 have died due to Covid-19. The tally of infections has crossed 4 million, while recoveries have crossed 1.5 million.