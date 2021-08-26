All You Need to Know About VPNs in the UAE

Using the massive internet network is a different experience in different parts of the world, depending on where an individual is and how varied internet censorship laws are.

VPNs or Virtual Private Networks are applications and software programs through which internet users can have access to blocked content, by changing their IP addresses to make it look like they are in a different geographical location.

Over the years, VPN usage has been increasing due to growing censorship in different countries, which leads individuals to look for "not so legal" ways to reach online portals limited by authorities.

Besides blocked websites that either contain adult or politically sensitive content, some people use VPN services to, play video games or watch movies on streaming services that are not yet available in their geographical locations.

Moreover, many individuals utilize VPN services so they can make VOIP audio and video calls using restricted applications, such as Skype, Viber, or others.

According to the Global VPN Adoption Index prepared by the US-based Atlas VPN, Qatar, the UAE, and Singapore top the world's usage of VPNs as of 2021. Out of the top 10 countries with the highest usage of VPN services in 2021, there are 7 Arabic-speaking countries; Qatar, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, and Algeria.

Almost 40% of the UAE population uses VPN services on a regular basis. Yet, some of these practices do comply with local laws.

VPNs when used whilst connected to an office network can put the organisation at greater risk of cyber attacks. If a VPN must be used, make sure to connect via your personal network - do not expose your company.#SahabSmartSolutions #Shj #UAE #Technology pic.twitter.com/gx249CxBAk — Sahab Smart Solutions (@Sahabss_UAE) August 23, 2021

UAE VPN Rules

- UAE residents can legally use VPNs to access online services that they have purchased online while outside the UAE. Such as a valid subscription to an online streaming service that is not available within the UAE borders.

- Using VPNs in the UAE to commit any form of cybercrimes such as virtual fraud is punishable with jail time and-or a fine estimated between Dh500,000 to Dh2 million.

- Accessing content by a VPN is illegal when it aims to reach websites that are deliberately blocked by authorities.

- It is also illegal to use VPN to access content that violates UAE laws, culture, or social norms, including ones that express anti-religion rhetoric.

- VPN access to reach content that promotes hate or racism is illegal in the UAE.

- VPN usage to access porn or gambling websites is illegal in the UAE.