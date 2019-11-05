All You Need to Know About WhatsApp’s New Big Features

The Dark Mode is not the only new feature that WhatsApp users will get to experience, as the messaging app is set to introduce Netflix trailer stream support to iPhone users.





This means, iPhone users will be able to stream Netflix videos within the messaging app without leaving it. However, this feature will be functional for Netflix only and not other video streaming services, according to WABetaInfo reports quoted in India Today.

Once the new feature is introduced, WhatsApp will show a large thumbnail from the video along with a play icon when a compatible Netflix link is shared on the messaging platform. This will be similar to YouTube videos appearing in the social messaging which when tapping on the play icon will start playing the video within the app.

Besides this, WhatsApp is also set to introduce Dark Mode feature on iOS 13 powered devices, according to WABetaInfo reports.

The Dark Mode will be introduced in iPhones in two different ways - in first configuration very dark colors for the table and cells background will be used; while in second configuration soft dark colors for table and cells background will be used.

However, WABetaInfo report also stated that a third configuration is also under development which WhatsApp is yet to implement.