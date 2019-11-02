WhatsApp Launches Fingerprint Lock for Android Phones

  1. Home
Published November 2nd, 2019 - 03:00 GMT
Users who install the new version of WhatsApp will have to scan a fingerprint to open up the Facebook-owned platform.
Highlights
Earlier this year, the app had rolled out Touch ID and Face ID for iPhone.

WhatsApp on Thursday, October 31, introduced fingerprint lock on supported Android phones to help users protect their chats from being seen by hackers, family members or jilted lovers.


"Earlier this year, we rolled out Touch ID and Face ID for iPhone to provide an extra layer of security for WhatsApp users," the micro-blogging platform said in a statement.

"Today we're introducing similar authentication, allowing you to unlock the app with your fingerprint, on supported Android phones," it added.

To enable it, tap Settings, go to Account, then Privacy and Fingerprint Lock.

Turn on Unlock with fingerprint, and confirm your fingerprint.

