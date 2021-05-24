All You Need to Know Before Travelling Post-COVID

Many people across the world have been vaccinated against the covid 19, but the truth is that the pandemic is not over. Many continue to lose their lives because of this deadly virus, and to help compact this disease, there’s a need to take personal responsibility, and once you do that, you will help to reduce this disease significantly across the world.



Having said that, despite being in the middle of a pandemic, a lot of people across the world are booking both international and domestic travel to go out and enjoy themselves and help themselves relieve this Covid-19 fatigue that has affected many people. In this article, we are going to take you through some of the things you should check before traveling during the pandemic. By following these tips, there’s a higher chance that you’ll be safe.

Decide on your mode of travel

Everything in life requires proper planning for it to be successful, and traveling is no exception. Traveling during covid 19 has become a challenge. To be on the safe side, choose the safest mode of transport. You need to select a mode that limits personal interactions and uses covid 19 measures and precautions strictly. For flying to be ideal and reliable, you need to book flights with a reputable and professional airline, such as is Cathay Pacific. The airline has the best planes that are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized; they are spaced efficiently to maintain social distance between passengers, especially when boarding and disembarking. When on flights, you are required to stay in your seats and wear a mask. There are other modes of transport such as buses and ships but ensure that covid 19 preventive measures and restrictions are strictly implemented.

Test before your trip

Testing before you travel provides vital information about your health status. Take covid 19 test within 14 days before you travel. This will prevent you from going for quarantine or being denied travel documents. You need to find a physician who will take you through the testing process. Some countries want every traveler to have a covid 19 test certificate to combat the spread of the covid 19 virus. If you test negative, you need to follow the restrictions and measures put in place by the health ministry. You must plan for the covid 19 test in advance as some places require an appointment. If you do not prepare, the PCR test may take longer, and hence the results may be delayed. Remember, your health is very important, and therefore take proper precautions to ensure the safety of you and your loved ones.

Get travel insurance that has COVID-19 coverage

If you’re planning to go for a business trip or want to take your family for a vacation in 2021, you will need to have a comprehensive cover that includes protection against covid 19. This is necessary, especially at this time when there is a lot of uncertainty. This coverage will include testing, hospital bill, and even early return to the country. It is also important to notice that different insurance have different coverage. There are those that will only cover travel cancellation, while others will only cover a limited period of time. So you need to do a lot of research so that you can get the best covid 19 insurance cover for your choice.

Get vaccinated

There are a lot of covid 19 vaccines that have come up that are fully approved, including Pfizer, modern, and Janssen just to name a few. These vaccines have been tested to provide protection to you by up to 90% so before you think of traveling abroad if you fall within the bracket of those people that are above 18 years, then you should consider taking it as an extra precaution to your body. There are lots of other vaccines as well that have been approved by various countries, so you should take that which your country is advocating for.

Check the COVID-19 travel requirements at your destination

It is wise to do your research of the country where you’re going because this will reduce travel frustration. Due to the pandemic, there are a lot of travel restrictions that have been put in place by various states. Some areas advise their visitors to self isolate for a period of 10 days once you arrive into their country.

Track COVID-19 infection rate at your destination

As we all know, the covid 19 virus is everywhere in the world. When planning your travel destination, you must assess the rates at which covid 19 is spreading in that area. Tracking will enable you to know whether it is safe for you to travel or not. For example, if the place has a high rate of covid 19 cases, then chances of becoming infected are high, and hence it is not safe to travel to that location. Another thing about the covid 19 rate is the availability of medical care. With the high infection rate, hospitals are exceeding the capacity; therefore, medical care may be a big problem. Check the positivity rate online on the various ministry of health departments.

Check your government’s travel advisory

When planning your trip, ensure you check the government travel advisory status and follow their advice. Prioritizing your safety is key to ensure you travel safely. However, the status of your destination may be safe, the government’s notices may change at any time. Always stay updated on the current covid 19 status to make an informed decision. Depending on your destination, the government may put in place restrictions and measures. For instance, in some countries, a person arriving from a foreign country must go on quarantine for 14 days at his/her own cost. All these may affect your travel plans, and sometimes you feel demolished and frustrated.

Finally, we can say that it is no longer safe or risk-free to travel during covid 19. Every country in the world is taking preventive measures to curb the spread of this contagious disease, and these measures may affect your travel plans if you do not know what is required from you.