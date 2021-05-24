Bahrain Halts Entry for Travellers From 'Red List' Countries

Bahrain’s Civil Aviation Affairs has announced the suspension of entry for travellers arriving from red list countries, namely; India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal, on all flights starting today (May 24).

Bahraini citizens and residency visa holders are not subject to the suspension but will have to present an approved PCR test certificate conducted no more than 48 hours prior to boarding and undertake another PCR test on arrival and on the tenth day of stay, reported Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

In addition, citizens and residency visa holders must quarantine for ten days at their residence or at a licensed quarantine facility approved by the National Health Regulatory Authority.

Vaccinated or non-vaccinated passengers arriving from countries other than the red list, must also present an approved PCR test certificate conducted no more than 48 hours prior to boarding and undertake another PCR test on arrival and on the tenth day of stay, as well as quarantine for a period of ten days in their residence or at a licensed quarantine facility.

Passengers arriving from the countries not included in the red list are exempted from:

1. Quarantine and PCR tests: if they are vaccinated and hold a Bahrain issued vaccination certificate or a certificate issued by a country whose vaccination certificate is approved by authorities in Bahrain, or a certificate issued by a country that has reciprocal recognition agreement with the Kingdom of Bahrain.

2. Quarantine: if they are vaccinated and hold vaccination certificates issued by the US, the UK, a member state of the European Union, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan or Singapore.

Red list countries are modified based on an assessment made by the National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (Covid-19) and is periodically reviewed in line with international developments.