Amazon Eyes Partnership with Mastercard After Dropping Visa

Amazon has announced that it will develop its relationship with Mastercard, Bloomberg reported.

This shift of focus comes after revealing that on Wednesday that it would stop accepting payments from Visa credit cards issued in the U.K. from 2022.

The vice-chairman and president of strategic growth Michael Froman said:

“We’ve had a long-standing, good relationship with Amazon. I’ve nothing to comment on the particular conversations going on right now.” Also Read Amazon Slapped With $500,000 Fine for Not Informing Workers of COVID Cases

Amazon has decided to drop the Visa partnership in light of the payment giant's increased fees in October 2021 to 1.5%.