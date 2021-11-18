Amazon Eyes Partnership with Mastercard After Dropping Visa

  1. Home
Published November 18th, 2021 - 09:24 GMT
Amazon has decided to drop the Visa partnership in the light of the payment giant increased fees in October 2021 to 1.5%. (Shutterstock)
This shift of focus comes after revealing that on Wednesday that it would stop accepting payments from Visa credit cards issued in the U.K. from 2022.

Amazon has announced that it will develop its relationship with Mastercard, Bloomberg reported.

This shift of focus comes after revealing that on Wednesday that it would stop accepting payments from Visa credit cards issued in the U.K. from 2022.

 The vice-chairman and president of strategic growth Michael Froman said:

“We’ve had a long-standing, good relationship with Amazon. I’ve nothing to comment on the particular conversations going on right now.”

Amazon has decided to drop the Visa partnership in light of the payment giant's increased fees in October 2021 to 1.5%.

