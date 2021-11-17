Amazon to Stop Accepting Visa's UK-Issued Credit Cards Starting 2022

  1. Home
Published November 17th, 2021 - 11:56 GMT
The move comes after Visa increased fees in October 2021 to 1.5%. (Shutterstock)

Amazon.com Inc revealed on Wednesday it would stop accepting payments from Visa credit cards issued in the U.K. from 2022, citing the high fees imposed by the card company.

An email sent to Amazon customers stated: “Starting 19 January, 2022, we will unfortunately no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK, due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.”

The move comes after Visa increased fees in October 2021 to 1.5%.

Visa was disappointed by the e-commerce giant's move, and argued that the e-commerce giant would be limiting the customers' choices. 

It's worth noting that customers Visa debit cards, Mastercard and Amex credit cards, and Eurocard, the company said in a note to its customers.

