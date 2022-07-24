Android Users to Be Able to Hide their WhatsApp Online Status Soon: Report

WhatsApp will soon roll out a feature that would enable Android users to hide their online status. The feature on the messaging platform will be handy for the users who don't wish to reveal their availability to others.

The company is working on this feature and it is not available for the beta testers, Hindustan Times sister publication Live Hindustan reported. According to the report, the feature to enable Apple iOS users to hide their online status was in the testing phase last month.

Earlier this week, WhatsApp made an official announcement about a new feature to help all its users transfer their entire chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa.

How will this feature work

According to report, the new privacy setting is available for Android version 2.22.16.12. The feature to enable the hide online status can be activated through this process:

Settings-> Account-> Privacy-> Last seen.

This feature will be under Last Seen option because the users will be able to either select all users or selected users to hide their online status.

When will this feature be rolled out?

The feature is currently being developed and has not been available to beta testers. It is not clear when the feature will be rolled out for Android users. As said earlier, WhatsApp had tested this feature for iOS users this month.