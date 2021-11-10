  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Anghami Hints at Integration with MetaMask Crypto Wallet

Anghami Hints at Integration with MetaMask Crypto Wallet

Published November 10th, 2021 - 12:55 GMT
Anghami Hints at Integration with MetaMask Crypto Wallet
Anghami was co-founded by Elie Habib and Eddy Maroun in 2011 in Lebanon. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Habib has teased Anghami users by sharing this screenshot of his personal Anghami account that shows linking to MetaMask

Anghami, the first official music streaming platform and digital distribution company in the Arab world, has embraced crypto payments, Founder Ellie Habib hinted on LinkedIn.

Also ReadHow to Buy Bitcoin With Credit CardHow to Buy Bitcoin With Credit Card
Anghami

Habib has teased Anghami users by sharing this screenshot of his personal Anghami account that shows linking to MetaMask, a software cryptocurrency wallet used to interact with the Ethereum blockchain, commenting "probably nothing" — which clearly hints that there's probably something 👀. 

Anghami

Anghami was co-founded by Elie Habib and Eddy Maroun in 2011 in Lebanon, then the popular music app relocated to UAE in 2021 as part of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and supported by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), according to its official website.

Metamask

Maybe Habib is taking inspiration from Discord's CEO who yesterday has shared a similar screenshot on his Twitter page that displays an interrogation with MetaMask and WalletConnect both are popular wallet mobile app that can be linked to desktop browsers.

Also ReadHow to Buy Bitcoin With Credit CardTop 5 Crypto to Invest in 2022
Tags:AnghamiMetaMaskDiscord

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...