Anghami Hints at Integration with MetaMask Crypto Wallet

Anghami, the first official music streaming platform and digital distribution company in the Arab world, has embraced crypto payments, Founder Ellie Habib hinted on LinkedIn.

Habib has teased Anghami users by sharing this screenshot of his personal Anghami account that shows linking to MetaMask, a software cryptocurrency wallet used to interact with the Ethereum blockchain, commenting "probably nothing" — which clearly hints that there's probably something 👀.

Anghami was co-founded by Elie Habib and Eddy Maroun in 2011 in Lebanon, then the popular music app relocated to UAE in 2021 as part of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and supported by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), according to its official website.

Maybe Habib is taking inspiration from Discord's CEO who yesterday has shared a similar screenshot on his Twitter page that displays an interrogation with MetaMask and WalletConnect both are popular wallet mobile app that can be linked to desktop browsers.