Apple Celebrates Ramadan with Special Offers

Apple announced a slew of offerings to accompany users during the holy month of Ramadan, promising a 'unique and differentiated' experience across its services and platforms sphere.

Content consumption has exploded in the past year, largely because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. While restrictions have been lifted in several parts of the world, more and more people have experienced and appreciated doing activities from home or remotely, enhancing the demand for more apps to serve various purposes.

From gaming to music and faith, Apple's app offerings have been designed to remind users about the significance of Ramadan.

Apple's App Store, Music and Podcasts platforms will provide curated content aptly suited for Ramadan, with the App Store hosting developers from across the globe who will be featuring various initiatives and offers. Apple Music will showcase ‘Inspired by Faith’ music and playlists, while a 'super-room' on Podcasts will help users find content.

Spoilt for choice

On the App Store, original stories and collections on the Today tab during Ramadan will highlight the season's content. Ramadan favourites, such as those for self-care, prayer tracking, cooking and more, will be available.

More interestingly, unique apps, such as those for sharing Ramadan stories via homemade videos; following and interacting with the moon; and limited-time surprises on PUBG Mobile will also be offered.

Other apps will be offering exclusive in-app Ramadan offers and elements across a number of hobbies and activities, such as Sayidaty Kitchen and My Fitness Pal. On the entertainment side, movies will be available on Shahid, stories are on Storytel Audiobooks and EBooks and colouring book games are on Colorful: Art Colouring Game.

Gaming, an exploding category on mobile platforms, will also have users covered with titles, spanning genres from action to just killing time, such as Garena Free Fire - The Cobra, Yalla Ludo - Ludo & Domino, Jawaker: Card Games & Friends and Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!

Apple Music, meanwhile, focuses on nostalgia and legacy content. It will feature Fawazir Ramadan, the pan-Arab daily hit show with celebrities Sharihan and Nelly exclusively on the platform. The live recordings of the show are now digitised and released as albums for the first time to celebrate the golden age in Egypt.

The Islamic Music Category is hosting a selection of new dynamic playlists with the overarching theme Inspired by Faith, including Qawwali, Anasheed, Dastgah and Na'at.

On Podcasts, a super-room will help find titles from peaceful and relaxing shows to binge-worthy content, including Al Silah, Abu Abdo AlHakawati, Dom Tak and Lo'ma w Lamma.