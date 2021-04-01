Tech This Week: YouTube Combats Negativity with New Feature, TikTok Rolls out New 'Playlists' Option

This week in the tech world, Instagram rolled out another Tiktok-like feature, while Youtube got more creative in fighting negativity on its platform.
Here is a brief recap of all the latest tech headlines:
Instagram Rolls out Remix on Reel
Facebook’s Instagram announced the launch of Remix duets on Reels. This feature allows users to interact and record Reels video alongside playing another video from another user. Also, TikTok released a new option that will help you find and watch "part 2" of your fav clips.
Re-re-re-remix 🤩— Instagram (@instagram) March 31, 2021
Now you can use the Remix feature in Reels to create your own reel next to one that already exists 🎭
Whether you’re capturing your reaction, responding to friends or bringing your own magic to trends, Remix is another way to collab on Instagram ✨ pic.twitter.com/eU8x74Q3yf
YouTube Tests Hiding Public Dislike Count
YouTube decided to remove public dislike count on content creators' videos in a bid to reduce the negative comments on its platform.
👍👎 In response to creator feedback around well-being and targeted dislike campaigns, we're testing a few new designs that don't show the public dislike count. If you're part of this small experiment, you might spot one of these designs in the coming weeks (example below!). pic.twitter.com/aemrIcnrbx— YouTube (@YouTube) March 30, 2021
However, content creators will continue to see the like and dislike count privately.
TikTok Rolls out Playlist Feature that Groups Videos into Collections
TikTok, the Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance, has launched a new feature that allows business and creator accounts users to categorize their clips into themed collections.
@jera.bean
TIKTOK’S NEWEST UPDATE: THE PLAYLIST FEATURE 🤩 so stoked tor this, do you have it?! #tiktoknews #tiktokupdate #tiktokplaylist #playlistfeature♬ Up Beat (Married Life) - Kenyi
The company thinks that this feature will enable content creators to ‘make longer, thematic TikTok content, and boost engagement with their clips’.
🔥 BIG NEWS FOR TIKTOK CREATORS— 🟣 Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) March 27, 2021
TikTok has started to rollout a Playlists feature!
It allows users to create themed playlists for their videos…
…Making it easier for others to find and “watch part 2” of series of videos pic.twitter.com/oxGg7oZqp1
Upcoming Video Games, Updates
- Fortnite to feature Batman’s next comic series in a crossover [PS5, Xbox Series X, PC] - April 20th
- Final Fantasy XIV [PS5] - April 13, 2021
- Resident Evil 8: Village [PS5, Xbox Series X, PC] on May 7, 2021
Source: Capcom
- 'Gotham Knights' Batman game Delayed to 2022
Events to Keep An Eye On:
May 11-12: IBM Think 2021 [Virtual]
