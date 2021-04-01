  1. Home
Tech This Week: YouTube Combats Negativity with New Feature, TikTok Rolls out New 'Playlists' Option

Areej Salem

Published April 1st, 2021 - 04:00 GMT
YouTube decided to remove public dislike count on content creators' videos in a bid to reduce the negative comments on its platform. (Shutterstock)
From new video games and gadgets releases to smartphone trends and apps updates, check out this week's quick roundup of the biggest and most important tech stories:

This week in the tech world, Instagram rolled out another Tiktok-like feature, while Youtube got more creative in fighting negativity on its platform.

Here is a brief recap of all the latest tech headlines:

Instagram Rolls out Remix on Reel

Facebook’s Instagram announced the launch of Remix duets on Reels. This feature allows users to interact and record Reels video alongside playing another video from another user. Also, TikTok released a new option that will help you find and watch "part 2" of your fav clips.

YouTube Tests Hiding Public Dislike Count

YouTube decided to remove public dislike count on content creators' videos in a bid to reduce the negative comments on its platform.

However, content creators will continue to see the like and dislike count privately.

TikTok Rolls out Playlist Feature that Groups Videos into Collections

TikTok, the Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance, has launched a new feature that allows business and creator accounts users to categorize their clips into themed collections.

@jera.bean

TIKTOK’S NEWEST UPDATE: THE PLAYLIST FEATURE 🤩 so stoked tor this, do you have it?! #tiktoknews #tiktokupdate #tiktokplaylist #playlistfeature

♬ Up Beat (Married Life) - Kenyi

The company thinks that this feature will enable content creators to ‘make longer, thematic TikTok content, and boost engagement with their clips’.

Upcoming Video Games, Updates

  • Fortnite to feature Batman’s next comic series in a crossover [PS5, Xbox Series X, PC] - April 20th
  • Final Fantasy XIV [PS5]  - April 13, 2021
  • Resident Evil 8: Village [PS5, Xbox Series X, PC] on May 7, 2021YouTube_Resident-evil

Source: Capcom

  • 'Gotham Knights' Batman game Delayed to 2022
  • Final Fantasy XIV [PS5]  - April 13, 2021

 Events to Keep An Eye On:

May 11-12: IBM Think 2021 [Virtual]

