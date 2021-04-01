Tech This Week: YouTube Combats Negativity with New Feature, TikTok Rolls out New 'Playlists' Option

This week in the tech world, Instagram rolled out another Tiktok-like feature, while Youtube got more creative in fighting negativity on its platform.

Here is a brief recap of all the latest tech headlines:

Instagram Rolls out Remix on Reel

Facebook’s Instagram announced the launch of Remix duets on Reels. This feature allows users to interact and record Reels video alongside playing another video from another user. Also, TikTok released a new option that will help you find and watch "part 2" of your fav clips.

Re-re-re-remix 🤩



Now you can use the Remix feature in Reels to create your own reel next to one that already exists 🎭



Whether you’re capturing your reaction, responding to friends or bringing your own magic to trends, Remix is another way to collab on Instagram ✨ pic.twitter.com/eU8x74Q3yf — Instagram (@instagram) March 31, 2021

YouTube Tests Hiding Public Dislike Count

YouTube decided to remove public dislike count on content creators' videos in a bid to reduce the negative comments on its platform.

👍👎 In response to creator feedback around well-being and targeted dislike campaigns, we're testing a few new designs that don't show the public dislike count. If you're part of this small experiment, you might spot one of these designs in the coming weeks (example below!). pic.twitter.com/aemrIcnrbx — YouTube (@YouTube) March 30, 2021

However, content creators will continue to see the like and dislike count privately.

TikTok Rolls out Playlist Feature that Groups Videos into Collections

TikTok, the Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance, has launched a new feature that allows business and creator accounts users to categorize their clips into themed collections.

🔥 BIG NEWS FOR TIKTOK CREATORS



TikTok has started to rollout a Playlists feature!



It allows users to create themed playlists for their videos…



…Making it easier for others to find and “watch part 2” of series of videos pic.twitter.com/oxGg7oZqp1 — 🟣 Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) March 27, 2021

Upcoming Video Games, Updates

Fortnite to feature Batman’s next comic series in a crossover [PS5, Xbox Series X, PC] - April 20th

Final Fantasy XIV [PS5] - April 13, 2021

Resident Evil 8: Village [PS5, Xbox Series X, PC] on May 7, 2021

Source: Capcom

'Gotham Knights' Batman game Delayed to 2022

Events to Keep An Eye On:

May 11-12: IBM Think 2021 [Virtual]