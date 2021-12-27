Apple Might Ditch the SIM Card Slot In iPhone 15 Pro

Rumors about the tech giant Apple seems never to end! Although the iPhone 14 is still months away from its launch, rumors around the iPhone 15 have already started circulating on the internet.

According to GSM Arena, the latest rumors predict that Apple will remove the physical SIM card slot starting with the iPhone 15 series in 2023. A Brazilian publication Blog started these series of rumors, which says that the 2023’s Pro models (presumably called iPhone 15 Pro) will not include physical SIM card slots. Instead, it will depend entirely on eSIM technology for connectivity.

The blog also claimed that these new iPhones Pro will be launched with dual e-SIM support, allowing iPhone users to use two lines simultaneously. However, it’s unclear if the other models will also rely solely on eSIM tech, or continue to have physical SIM card slots.

These rumors aren't considered a surprise since Apple aims to eventually shift to a portless iPhone, and ditching the SIM card slot looks like the first step in that direction.

Nonetheless, even if the rumors were true, Apple might still need to offer a version with a physical SIM slot in countries where eSIM service is unavailable.