Apple Appeals for Delaying App Store Changes in Epic Games Case

Apple Inc has filed an appeal for the ruling in its major case against the Fortnite maker Epic Games case. The iPhone maker is asking the court to prevent or at least delay adding an in-app alternative payment method to the App Store.

Apple argues that this “will allow Apple to protect consumers and safeguard its platform while the company works through the complex and rapidly evolving legal, technological, and economic issues.”

Back in September, Apple was court-ordered to change payment restrictions on app developers that are only allowed to use its in-app purchase system, in an antitrust case filed by popular video game Fortnite creator Epic Games.

Although both parties declared that the US court order was a win for them. although Apple is forced to loosen up its App Store’s in-app payment tool, the tech giant was pleased with the court's ruling pointing out that “Apple is not a monopolist under ‘either federal or state antitrust laws”.

Per the new court decision Apple is forced to allow app developers to collect payment from buyers by steering buyers to other “purchasing mechanisms” outside of Apple's platform.