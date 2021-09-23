  1. Home
Published September 23rd, 2021 - 10:44 GMT
Apple Retail Staff to Receive Bonuses of Up to $1,000
These bonuses will be issued via cash in paychecks. (Shutterstock)

Apple is giving its retail store employees as much as $1,000 in one-time bonuses next month, as reported by Bloomberg

The bonuses are being presented in recognition of worker's efforts over the course of the pandemic, and will be given to retail staff that were hired before March 31.

However, staff that joined after that date won't be deprived of a bonus and will receive $500. In addition, new staff that were hired for the holiday shopping season will receive $200, and the payouts also will go to AppleCare and online sales workers as well. 

These bonuses will be issued via cash in paychecks,  Bloomberg reported.

