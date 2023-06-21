Arabian Business Leadership Summit 2023 launches in Dubai

ALBAWABA - The Arabian Business Leadership Summit (2023) was launched in Dubai, gathering influential business leaders from the region.

The summit is taking place at the Armani Hotel-Dubai and is inaugurated by Huda Al Hashimi, UAE Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs.

Distinguished figures attending include David Cameron, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of Diriyah Company, James Hogan, former CEO of Etihad and current CEO of Knighthood Global, Ingie Chalhoub, President of Etoile Group, Mohammad A Baker, Deputy Chairman and CEO of GMG, David Grover, CEO of ROSHN group, and Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon MENA, among others.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company took to stage at the Arabian Business Leadership Summit on Wednesday at the Armani Hotel in Dubai. Read more: https://t.co/ibpQQAIiXy — ArabianBusiness.com (@ArabianBusiness) June 21, 2023

According to Arabian Business, the summit provides a platform for leaders to exchange insights, tackle challenges, and explore opportunities in shaping the future of business in the Arab region.

Participants can engage in dynamic discussions and connect with influential regional leaders. With a focus on innovative business models and navigating global competition, the Arabian Business Leadership Summit promises to be an engaging and inspiring event for all attendees.