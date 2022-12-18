Aramco, Sinopec, SABIC expand refining, petrochemical alliance

The Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco), China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), and SABIC are exploring collaboration across refining and petrochemical projects in China and Saudi Arabia, they said on Sunday.

Aramco and Sinopec, one of the world’s largest energy and petrochemical corporations, have signed heads of agreement for a greenfield project in Gulei, Fujian Province, which plans to include a 320,000 barrels-per-day refinery and 1.5 million tons-per-year petrochemical cracker complex. It is expected to commence operations by the end of 2025.

Additionally, Aramco, SABIC and Sinopec signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on December 15, to study the economic and technical feasibility of developing a new petrochemical complex to be integrated with an existing refinery in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia.

Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani, Aramco Senior Vice President of Downstream, said: “These projects represent an opportunity to contribute to a modern, efficient and integrated downstream sector in both China and Saudi Arabia. They also underpin our long-term commitment to remain a reliable supplier of energy and chemicals to Asia’s largest economy.”